NAMPA -- And the defending champ is still standing.
Madison had its chances Thursday in its 5A state tournament opener against Meridian. A loose ball here or a couple of favorable bounces on the rim and the Bobcats may have dethroned the Warriors.
But it wasn't to be as Meridian put together a strong second half on the way to a 71-67 victory.
The Bobcats (18-6) shot 69% in the first half, but the lead was just 42-37. Meridian proved just as efficient to keep the game close and eventually took the lead late in the fourth quarter on a mini 6-0 run. The Warriors hit their free throws in the closing minute to hold off the Bobcats.
"We weren't patient enough on offense," coach Shane Humphreys said, noting four or five bad possessions that proved the difference in an otherwise close game.
Meridian also hit its shots down the stretch and finished the game shooting 57% with three players in double figures.
Madison took a 49-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Ike Sutton early in the third quarter, but the Warriors chipped away and scored the last six points of the third quarter to tie the game at 52-52.
Meridian took a 67-61 lead. Isaac Wilson scored inside to cut the deficit to four points with 39 seconds left and he scored again with 22 seconds remaining to pull Madison within 67-65. But that was as close as the Bobcats would get.
"We're going to sleep on it and let it hurt and then we start fresh," Humphreys said.
Logan Crane finished with 17 points and four assists for the Bobcats. Ike Sutton and Barrett Wilson each scored 13 points and Isaac Wilson added 12 points and six rebounds.
Madison plays Mountain View Friday in a consolation game. Tip is 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000