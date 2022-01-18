Madison Bobcats logo

Madison jumped into this week’s boys basketball state media poll after wins over Rigby and Blackfoot.

The Bobcats are No. 4 in 5A.

Hillcrest moved up a spot in 4A to No. 3. The Knights had won nine straight games heading into Tuesday’s game with Skyline.

Teton cracked the 3A poll at No. 5 and North Fremont moved to No. 2 in 2A with Ririe holding on in fifth.

State Media Poll All records as of Tuesday afternoon CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (10) 13-0 50 1

2. Eagle 11-2 39 2

3. Owyhee 10-3 29 3

4. Madison 9-3 14 —

5. Lewiston 11-2 13 4

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 3, Rigby 1, Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (8) 10-1 45 1

2. Jerome (1) 11-1 37 2

3. Hillcrest (1) 10-2 33 4

4. Preston 11-2 20 3

5. Century 11-3 12 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (8) 10-2 47 1

2. McCall-Donnelly (1) 8-1 40 2

3. Snake River (1) 12-2 33 4

4. Kimberly 7-4 19 5

5. Teton 8-6 4 —

Others receiving votes: Homedale 3, Fruitland 2, Priest River 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ambrose (5) 11-1 44 1

2. North Fremont (3) 11-1 37 4

3. St. Maries (2) 8-2 30 3

4. Melba 10-2 28 2

5. Ririe 10-3 9 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (10) 11-0 50 1

2. Prairie 9-2 35 2

3. Grace 9-4 20 4

4. Logos 7-2 15 5

5. Victory Charter 9-3 11 3

Others receiving votes: Butte County 8, Kamiah 5, Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Camas County (8) 11-1 48 1

2. North Gem (2) 9-1 34 3

3. Rockland 9-2 22 4

4. Dietrich 8-2 16 2

5. Carey 11-4 14 —

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 12, Council 4.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

