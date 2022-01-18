Madison jumped into this week’s boys basketball state media poll after wins over Rigby and Blackfoot.
The Bobcats are No. 4 in 5A.
Hillcrest moved up a spot in 4A to No. 3. The Knights had won nine straight games heading into Tuesday’s game with Skyline.
Teton cracked the 3A poll at No. 5 and North Fremont moved to No. 2 in 2A with Ririe holding on in fifth.
State Media PollAll records as of Tuesday afternoonCLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (10) 13-0 50 1
2. Eagle 11-2 39 2
3. Owyhee 10-3 29 3
4. Madison 9-3 14 —
5. Lewiston 11-2 13 4
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 3, Rigby 1, Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 10-1 45 1
2. Jerome (1) 11-1 37 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 10-2 33 4
4. Preston 11-2 20 3
5. Century 11-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (8) 10-2 47 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (1) 8-1 40 2
3. Snake River (1) 12-2 33 4
4. Kimberly 7-4 19 5
5. Teton 8-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: Homedale 3, Fruitland 2, Priest River 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 11-1 44 1
2. North Fremont (3) 11-1 37 4
3. St. Maries (2) 8-2 30 3
4. Melba 10-2 28 2
5. Ririe 10-3 9 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 11-0 50 1
2. Prairie 9-2 35 2
3. Grace 9-4 20 4
4. Logos 7-2 15 5
5. Victory Charter 9-3 11 3
Others receiving votes: Butte County 8, Kamiah 5, Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Camas County (8) 11-1 48 1
2. North Gem (2) 9-1 34 3
3. Rockland 9-2 22 4
4. Dietrich 8-2 16 2
5. Carey 11-4 14 —
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 12, Council 4.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000