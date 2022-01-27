Beat me twice, I'll see you for Round 3 at the district tournament.
With a 51-44 win over Rigby at Madison High School on Wednesday night, the Madison Bobcats did two things.
1. Established their dominance over the rival Trojans, winning the regular season series 2-nil.
2. Sent a seismic wave through the conference that — like it or not — the road to the state playoffs is likely to go through Rexburg.
Madison recovered from a slow start to cruise past the visiting Trojans, getting huge performances from a pair of underclassmen.
Sophomore guard Ike Sutton led the Bobcats with 16 points, including a pair of 2-plus-1 3-point plays that brought the house down.
Fellow sophomore Barrett Wilson did the same in the fourth quarter with two minutes to play, pushing a late four-point lead to six.
"The sophomores have been picking us up big time lately, and they did it again tonight," Madison senior Riley Sutton said. "They were great tonight, and they're going to be great for this program for years to come."
What wasn't so great was Madison's start, letting Rigby open a 9-1 lead.
But the Bobcats bounced back and then some by scoring 16 of the next 19 points to take a 20-14 lead into the halftime break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Madison eventually pushed its lead to 11.
The Trojans answered the bell, however, going on an 11-2 run to close the third down 31-28.
"Rigby never quits," Sutton said. "They're physical and well coached, and its always fun to play them."
The Trojans pulled to within two with three minutes to play, but Wilson's heroics plus a pair of clutch free throws by Sutton with 26 seconds left sent Rigby back to Jefferson County beaten.
Madison also beat Rigby 56-52 in Rigby on Jan. 12.
"It's definitely hard to beat a team like that once, let alone twice or three times," Sutton said. "To do it again at districts we are going to have to be poised and start better than we did tonight."
Logan Crane added 10 for the Bobcats, followed by Sutton's nine. Wilson finished with six.
Rigby got a game-best 20 points from Taylor Freeman, and teammate Sam Kunz added 15.
Rigby (12-5, 3-2) will next face Idaho Falls in Rigby on Friday. Madison (12-4, 5-1) will head south the same night to take on Highland in Pocatello.