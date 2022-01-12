If you're going to slow the Rigby Trojans, you're going to have to do something about their big guns.
Madison found a clever way around Rigby's sharpshooters on Wednesday night, ignoring the guns and swiping the bullets during a 56-52 win over the Trojans.
Madison finished with 11 steals and forced 21 turnovers in the 5A District 5-6 win over their cross-county rival, improving to 8-3, 3-0, Rigby falls to 8-4, 2-1.
"We talked this week in practice about getting our hands on the ball and getting aggressive to try to slow them down," said Madison senior Isaac Wilson, who finished with a team-best 18 points. "I think we got that done tonight."
The Trojans opened up the game in typical Rigby fashion, draining back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to take an early lead over the Bobcats.
But Madison's interference in passing lanes and heads-up play in transition helped turn a 13-8 first quarter deficit into a 22-21 advantage.
Madison kept the pressure on and began to pull away midway through the third quarter, riding a two-possession, 7-point sequence that included a 4-point play.
Rigby wasn't done, however, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter to knot the game at 40 with six minutes to play.
Madison responded with an 8-3 run, but the Trojans battled back again and had a chance to tie the game with 20 seconds left.
Kobe Jones got the ball in the right corner on a set play, but his 3-pointer from the corner was a hair long.
Madison then made its free throws down the stretch to close out the Trojans in front of a packed house.
"Its nice to win one here, and it's always good to beat Rigby," Wilson said. "They're a good team, and I hope we can take this big conference win and help use it to hopefully lift us all the way to state."
Madison senior Logan Crane finished a quality night with 14, and Isaac Sutton and Rhett Hathaway added nine and seven, respectively.
Senior Karson Barber led all scorers with 21, followed by teammate Kobe Jones who had 15. Senior Taylor Freeman added nine for the Trojans.
Rigby will slide out of conference with a road game at Skyline on Friday night. Madison will do the same Friday with a home date against the Blackfoot Broncos.