REXBURG -- When a new coach takes over a program there are typically some waves.
The coach may implement a different style of play or want to change the culture on and off the court. Some may want to rebuild the team from the ground up.
None of that happened at Madison when Shane Humphreys took over this season.
Consider it smooth sailing for the Bobcats.
Madison has long established itself as one of the top programs in the state and Humphreys didn't miss a beat when taking over prior to the season.
"It wasn't anything too new," senior Logan Crane said. "Overall, we still have the same Madison tradition; being a good program with good kids and playing the game the right way."
Humphreys coached the Bobcats' JV team so he knew the players and the expectations. The team gelled early and hit its stride in mid-January when the Bobcats beat rival Rigby 56-52.
"The learning curve was probably quicker than most," Humphreys said. "They knew what I expected and they've bought in. That's a big deal for a program."
The Bobcats (18-5) are balanced offensively, with four players average more than nine points per game. That keeps opposing defenses guessing.
Speaking of defense, Madison had the best defense in the conference at 48.61 points per game, a trait that former coach Travis Schwab instilled during his tenure.
"Defense," Crane said. "That's what we discuss the most in practice ... going super hard on defense and trying to make the other team uncomfortable and try to take them out of what they're used to."
"We want to outwork people and we want to defend every night," Humphreys said, echoing his speech to the team after a recent practice. "We want to take away people's strengths."
The Bobcats enter the state tournament having won eight of nine, including a third win over rival Rigby in the conference tournament.
They have a tough rebounding duo with Isaac Wilson and Barrett Wilson, and Crane does it all with 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
With six seniors on the roster, there's also tournament experience, so don't expect a case of the jitters on Thursday when Madison takes on Meridian.
"Some people can get caught up in the state glamour or whatever you want to call it, but we're there for one reason, and that's to bring home a state championship," Humphreys said.
"It's a business trip," he said
Isaac Wilson noted the first time at the state tournament is like a dream. It's a bit different as a senior.
"You don't want it to be over, but this is exactly where I want to be," he said.
"I dreamed about this my whole life," added Crane. "I'm excited to go over there and see what we can do."