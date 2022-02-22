North Fremont moved into the No. 1 spot in 2A in the final boys basketball state media poll of the season.
Madison moved up a spot to No. 4 in 5A, while Hillcrest continued at No. 2 behind Middleton in the 4A poll.
The only other area team to crack the top 5 was Ririe in 2A. The Bulldogs returned to the poll at No. 5.
Boys State Media Poll Final
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (7) 21-1 35 1
2. Owyhee 20-3 26 2
3. Eagle 20-3 22 3
4. Madison 17-5 14 5
5. Lewiston 17-5 6 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 20-1 32 1
2. Hillcrest (2) 21-2 28 2
3. Jerome 21-1 24 3
4. Pocatello 20-3 14 5
5. Century 17-5 5 4
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 21-2 35 1
2. McCall-Donnelly 17-2 28 2
3. Snake River 19-5 18 3
4. Kimberly 15-6 16 4
5. Homedale 14-8 6 —
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 1, Kellogg 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (2) 19-2 30 2
2. Melba (4) 20-2 29 1
3. Ambrose (1) 20-3 23 3
4. St. Maries 17-3 16 4
5. Ririe 17-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: West Side 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 22-0 35 1
2. Kamiah 17-5 24 3
3. Grace 17-5 20 2
4. Prairie 16-5 11 4
5. Rimrock 16-3 9 5
Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Oakley 2, Victory Charter 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Rockland (3) 19-3 30 1
t-1. Camas County (3) 19-3 30 2
3. Council (1) 17-4 19 3
4. Carey 18-5 12 5
5. North Gem 16-4 11 4
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000