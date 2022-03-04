BOISE—Last season in the 2A state semifinals, North Fremont fell on a last second shot after St. Maries made a comeback. In this year’s state semifinals, it was the Huskies who mounted a comeback, but their comeback ultimately fell short in a 61-52 loss to Melba.
Melba built its lead on a run starting in the second quarter that lasted into the fourth quarter and included a deep 3-point buzzer-beater before halftime.
North Fremont went on an 11-0 run that started with 7:22 left on the game clock and ended when Melba started matching their scoring in the final few minutes.
“I knew we’d keep battling until the end and we did,” North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill said.
Melba shot 24 for 39 (61.5%) overall and 12 of 19 (63.2%) in the second half.
“They were just hot all game long,” Hill said. “You have to hand it to them—they made shots and kept making them.”
The Mustangs hit six of 13 (46.2%) from behind the 3-point line despite having North Fremont defenders guarding them tightly.
“Had they not been so hot from outside I think it would been a different game,” Hill said. “But, that’s how it works sometimes. You live and die by that three.”
The Huskies shot 0 of 17 from behind the arc.
Melba’s Joe Reiber scored 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting including 2 of 4 3-pointers.
Melba gave the Huskies some trouble defensively with its length. Every player in Melba’s starting lineup measures 5-foot-11 or taller. North Fremont has three players in its starting lineup 5-11 or taller.
“We’re always going to be undersized, probably, at North Fremont,” Hill said. “We just can’t think about it and we can’t use it as an excuse. I thought we battled their bigs well. It just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Jordan Lenz led the Huskies with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Max Palmer scored 14 points and Hank Richardson added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
No. 1 seed North Fremont will play No. 2 seeded West Side for third place Saturday at noon at Capital High. The two teams played twice this season with West Side winning the first game 46-42 in Dayton and North Fremont won the second game 51-27 in Ashton.
“Our kids will bounce back,” Hill said. “I probably won’t need to say anything too special. They’re going to battle and lay it out there on the floor because they don’t know another way. … Hopefully we can win some trophy tomorrow.”