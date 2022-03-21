South Fremont’s Kaimen Peebles rises above a Ririe defender.
Selections made by coaches.
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman Sugar-Salem
Player of the Year: Kaimen Peebles South Fremont
First Team
Toby Pinnock Sugar-Salem
Christian Gordon Sugar-Salem
Koy Sanderson Sugar-Salem
Mason Siddoway South Fremont
Jarom Heuseveldt Teton
Braxton Hess Teton
Second Team
Kelton Garner Sugar-Salem
Branden Cordova Sugar-Salem
Easton Kerbs South Fremont
Brysen Forbush South Fremont
Gus Prissel Teton
Thomas Heuseveldt Teton
Honorable Mention
Ryken Clay, Porter Holt, Braiden Shawcroft, Zac Dougherty from Sugar-Salem.
Kiefer Stoddard, Preston Stoddard, Max Larsen from South Fremont.
Ty Brown, Denver Arnold from Teton.
