South Fremont's Kaimen Peebles rises above a Ririe defender.
South Fremont’s Kaimen Peebles rises above a Ririe defender.

 Rand Hillman/ Standard Journal

Mountain Rivers Boys Basketball All-Conference

Selections made by coaches.

Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman Sugar-Salem

Player of the Year: Kaimen Peebles South Fremont

First Team

Toby Pinnock Sugar-Salem

Christian Gordon Sugar-Salem

Koy Sanderson Sugar-Salem

Mason Siddoway South Fremont

Jarom Heuseveldt Teton

Braxton Hess Teton

Second Team

Kelton Garner Sugar-Salem

Branden Cordova Sugar-Salem

Easton Kerbs South Fremont

Brysen Forbush South Fremont

Gus Prissel Teton

Thomas Heuseveldt Teton

Honorable Mention

Ryken Clay, Porter Holt, Braiden Shawcroft, Zac Dougherty from Sugar-Salem.

Kiefer Stoddard, Preston Stoddard, Max Larsen from South Fremont.

Ty Brown, Denver Arnold from Teton.

 

