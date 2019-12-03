It was a historic season for area boys basketball teams in 2018-19, with four teams playing for state championships and another claiming a third-place trophy.
Most of that success was led by seniors at every level, from do-everything guard Kalvin Bowen at Idaho Falls to Garrett Hawkes at North Fremont to Michael Ure at Ririe, it was a special crop of players that celebrated their senior seasons with trophies from the state tournament.
Those players have moved on, and as the new season begins this week, it’s clear they left a void for several programs.
Who’s stepping up? Is this a rebuilding year for District 6 teams? How can they top last year’s run to the state tournament?
So many questions entering 2019-2020.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a down year for our league,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “But it’s definitely a year of questions and you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I do think whoever comes out of our league is going to be pretty good.”
Like most of the area 4A teams, the Bees graduated a host of seniors, including Post Register first-team all-area forward Randon Hostert.
Idaho Falls, which won the 4A state championship last season and hung a banner in its gym for the first time in more than three decades, graduated four starters, including most of its size and a key playmaker in Bowen.
“Nobody wants to wait long for the next (state championship),” coach Howard Hart said. “These kids have expectations. They want to do what we did last year. A good share of them were around last year and went through that process.”
Idaho Falls emerged as the cream of the crop in 4A last season, especially in the second half and in the postseason. Hart said it may take some time for the new players to gel, but most of them have experience at least practicing against players who went on to win a state championship so that’s a benefit most teams can’t match.
Blackfoot may return the most experience in the conference with three returning starters and some talented juniors expected to make an impact.
There might not be as much of a learning curve early in the season as the other 4A teams, but that’s yet to be determined, Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said.
“After Christmas, if you don’t get any better, then teams that are growing will catch you,” he said.
“Our first few games will be us as a coaching staff figuring out kids, and who can play with each other and our inexperienced kids getting the opportunity at the varsity level,” said Hillcrest coach Dave Austin, who has to replace 10 seniors. “It will be a learning curve the first half of the season and by the second half of the season, we’re hoping they’ve got things figured out and put it all together.”
In 5A, Rigby might have already established itself as the team to beat with the core of its team returning.
Madison, defending 5A District 5-6 champion and state runner-up, graduated all five starters and top six scorers, but the Trojans don’t have that problem.
“When (Rigby coach Justin Jones) started these guys as sophomores, we knew what he was doing,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “He’s building for the future right now. We know what’s happening here. They took their lumps … last year you could see it all coming together. This year I expect Rigby to be really good.”
Sugar-Salem football players barely had time to celebrate their 3A state title before most of the players were back on the court and ready for basketball season.
Rebuilding? Not at Sugar-Salem.
“We’re going to be senior heavy and we’re riding that wave,” coach Shawn Freeman said.
It’s been a perfect storm for the Diggers, who are loaded with multi-sport athletes with championship experience who know how to handle the pressure of defending a title.
“They’ve been playing so many sports together for so long there’s a bond there,” Freeman said. “They know how to compete and they’re not afraid … they know what to expect.”
For the smaller schools, rebuilding means replacing once-in-a-generation players. At North Fremont, the program’s first 2A state title was spearheaded by Hawkes. Michael Ure was one of the top players in the state for Ririe, receiving Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year award for boys basketball.
“We’ve got a lot to build off from last year and we’re excited about it,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said, noting no one fills Hawkes’ shoes, but the team has enough talent to compete.
“We’ll probably be one of the smaller teams in the conference,” Hill said. “But we have a lot of mentally tough kids and I think that’s one of our advantages.”
The first few weeks of the season will be a good gauge as to where teams and new players start to fit in. Once conference play gets underway, then anything can happen, especially in 4A.
“Everybody lost three or four kids,” Tucker said. “It’s going to be wide open."