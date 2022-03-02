Preview capsules for boys basketball state tournament.
5A
RIGBY
Record: 16-8
State seed: #5, District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Justin Jones, 14th season
Players to watch: Sam Kunz, sr.; Karson Barber, sr.; Kobe Jones, jr.
Notes: The Trojans will face Eagle in the first round on Thursday ... Both come off losses in their district tournaments with Rigby falling to rival Madison and then defeating Highland to earn the district’s second seed ... Eagle, No. 1 seed in the District 3 tournament, dropped a 71-49 game to Owyhee ... The Trojans were not ranked in the final state media poll ... Rigby defeated Eagle 65-61 in overtime in last year’s consolation game ... The Trojans last won a state title in 2015 in the 4A classification. Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015.
MADISON
Record:18-5
State seed: #3; District 5-6 champion
Coach: Shane Humphreys, first season
Players to watch: G Logan Crane, sr.; F Isaac Wilson, sr.; G Ike Sutton, so.; F Barrett Wilson, so.
Notes: Finished third at state last season … At state for second straight season and fifth time in six years… Ranked No. 4 in final 5A state media poll … All five losses came against 4A or Utah teams (Bingham, Hillcrest (2), Corner Canyon, Preston) … 3-0 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Four players average more than nine points per game, including Crane (13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Sutton (11.4, 2.5 apg), Isaac Wilson (11.4, 5.1 rpg) and Barrett Wilson (9.0, 5.0 rpg) … Won eight state titles (1930, 1954, 1981, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2011) and last reached the finals in 2019.
4A
HILLCREST
Record: 22-2
State seed: #1, District 6 champion
Coach: Dave Austin, seventh season
Players to watch: C Isaac Davis, so.; G Cooper Kesler, sr.; G Kobe Kesler, jr.; G Jase Austin, sr.
Notes: The Knights, who have been preparing for a title run for three years when most of the roster was dominated by underclassmen, enter the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and riding a 21-game win streak ... Davis, at 6-foot-7, is a force inside, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds ... The Knights also have a solid perimeter game with a bevy of guards, led by Cooper Kesler (19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists) ... The Knights led 4A in scoring at nearly 67 points per game ... Hillcrest’s best finish is second in 2018, a 59-51 OT loss to Rocky Mountain in 5A.
3A
SUGAR-SALEM
Record:12-11
State seed: #7; District 6 Champion
Coach: Shawn Freeman, ninth season
Players to watch: F Toby Pinnock, sr.; G Branden Cordova, jr.; PG Christian Gordon, jr.
Notes: The Diggers fell in a state play-in game last season … At state for the fifth time in the last six years … Diggers were unranked in final 3A state media poll … 1-5 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers … Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020 ... Pinnock averages 8.6 points, Koy Sanderson tops the team at 4.6 rebounds.
2A
NORTH FREMONT
Record: 20-2
State seed: #1; District 6 Champion
Coach: Shannon Hill, fourth season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, sr.; G Max Palmer, sr.; F Hank Richardson, sr.
Notes: After two state titles, finished third last season … At state for the fifth straight year after only making the state tournament once before 2018 … Ranked No. 1 in final 2A state media poll … 4-2 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers and beat one 3A state qualifier twice … Won two state titles (2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020 ... Lenz, the state 2A player of the year each of the last two seasons, could be in line to make it three straight.
FIRTH
Record: 16-9
State seed: #6, District 6 runner-up
Coach: Scott Adams, third season (16th overall)
Players to watch: G Austin Jacobsen, sr.; G/F Burton Park, jr.; G/F Kyle Jacobsen, jr.
Notes: Adams took a coaching hiatus after leading the Cougars to seven state titles but returned in 2019 ... This year’s team is balanced in scoring, but lacking state tournament experience ... Firth played well down the stretch, beating second-seeded Ririe in the district tournament to reach the championship game and playing No. 1 North Fremont tough ... The Cougars also handed state No. 1 North Fremont one of the Huskies’ two losses during the season ... Kyle Jacobsen averages eight points and six rebounds and Burton Park averages nine points, four rebound and shoots 81% from the line.