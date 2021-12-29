Trailing 53-52 with 3.7 seconds left and having to go the length of the floor, Skyline head coach Clint Cornish drew up a play that looked like it was done in the snow of the high school parking lot.
After an inbounds pass made it to center court, a pass found Grizzlies junior George Price who nailed the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Skyline to a 55-53 win over Vallivue in the semifinals of East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.
“We actually work on that play all the time, it just normally doesn’t work out like that.” Cornish said. “We told the guys if they got the ball to halfcourt we needed to get an open look, and George got that.”
The game winner capped a wild second half that saw the Grizzlies go the opening 5:30 of the third quarter without a basket.
“Give those guys credit, the closed down on our shooter,” Cornish said. “They forced us to move the ball more and we didn’t get the looks we had in the first half. They are a good defensive team and they made us earn it tonight.”
Skyline led 27-19 at the half as the Grizzlies used a full court press and some timely passes to cut through the Vallivue zone defense.
“Early on I think our defensive pressure helped us,” Cornish said. “We made them rush shots and have a difficult time just getting the ball over halfcourt. And that was a big key for us.”
Playing a second game in as many night’s didn’t seem to effect on the Grizzlies stamina, but it is also a chance to prep for what the state basketball tournament is like if the team makes it there.
“The reason why I wanted to play in this tournament was to give us experience against teams we don’t normally see, but also to play back-to-back nights,” Cornish said. “This gives us a good chance to work on things, get some fluidity in out offense and head into the second half of the season with some momentum.”
Keegan Maas led the Grizzlies with a game-high 19 points. Isaac Farnsworth added seven. Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 16 points.
Skyline will play in the championship game of the East Idaho Holiday tournament Thursday at 3 p.m. against either Century or Star Valley, Wyo.