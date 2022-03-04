NAMPA -- A day after holding off a furious charge by Eagle, Rigby ran into arguably the hottest team in the 5A tournament in Friday's state semifinals.
Centennial, seeded No. 8 in the eight-team bracket after finishing fourth in the Southern Idaho Conference, was coming off a big upset of No. 1 Lake City and didn't miss a beat against the Trojans.
Hottest team may be a stretch for the Patriots. Lucky maybe? Not really. Centennial was among state leaders in 3-pointers and unleashed a 3-point barrage in the second quarter that Rigby was never able to overcome in a 61-53 loss.
Momentum. That's the word Rigby coach Justin Jones used when talking about the Patriots, who broke open a close game in the second quarter with 17-2 run. The Trojans managed to cut the lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter, but weren't able to mount a comeback.
"They caught fire from outside and knocked down those 3s and that momentum right there, that little run, shook us just enough that we didn't catch it quick enough," Jones said.
The Patriots (16-10) lead their conference in 3s per game (8.7) and 3-point percentage (36.5). They hit 10 of 20 for the game.
It was a shootout to end the first quarter as the last six baskets were all 3-pointers, with Rigby's Jakobe Jones hitting one to end the quarter with the Trojans down just 18-17.
But the second quarter proved to be the difference as the Patriots scored the first six points of the quarter. After an putback by Karson Barber, Centennial's Tyler Shipp knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers and before anyone could say "What's going on?," the Patriots were up 33-19.
Rigby (17-9) did create some drama in the fourth quarter as Barber's two free throws cut the deficit to 46-42 with 4:45 left, but Centennial regrouped and hit its free throws to close out the game.
"Credit our kids for fighting and staying there and continue fighting," Jones said.
Barber finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Kunz scored 14 points and added seven boards.
Rigby plays Meridian in Saturday's 5A third-place game. Tip is noon at Columbia High.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000