NAMPA -- The Rigby boys basketball team had lost in the first round of the 5A state tournament the previous two seasons.
With a 20-point first-half lead over Eagle in Thursday's tournament opener, it looked like the Trojans were more than ready to break that streak.
But back came the Mustangs, much to the delight of the green clad fans at the Idaho Center.
"They caught their rhythm ... and they got rolling," Rigby coach Justin Jones said afterwards, a hint of relief and exhaustion in his voice.
It's hard to say which was more impressive, the Trojans' near-perfect first half or Eagle's second-half run that eventually put them in the lead in the final minutes.
But as Jones noted, Rigby "weathered the storm" in a wild 54-52 win.
Jakobe Jones' long 3-pointer from the right corner with 37 seconds left gave the Trojans a 52-51 lead. After Eagle tied it with a free throw, Karson Barber hit a free throw for a 53-52 Rigby advantage with 13 seconds left. Eagle tried to work the ball inside for a potential winning score in the closing seconds, but Barber coralled a pass for a steal. He hit a free throw with 2.9 second left. Eagle got a final look at the buzzer but Tyler Peters' shot from the right corner bounded off the rim.
How's that for a tournament opener?
"It's a great team win," said Barber, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Rigby (17-8) hit 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 29-9 lead. Eagle finished the half on a 10-2 run to close the gap to 33-21 at the break.
Even so, it looked like Rigby's early barrage was enough to hold off the Mustangs. Then midway through the third quarter Eagle (20-5) made its run. The Mustangs cut the deficit to 45-40 when Peters knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.
The blitz raged into the fourth as Eagle continued on a 21-2 run to eventually take the lead.
Barber, a senior, said he talked to players telling them "we're good" while trying to fight the onslaught.
"We're fighters," added Jakobe Jones.
Jones finished with 11 points. Sam Kunz had a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.
Eagle was seeded No. 4 while Rigby was No. 5.
The Trojans will face eighth-seeded Centennial in Friday's semifinals. Centennial upset No. 1 Lake City on Thursday.
