BOISE—North Fremont’s three seniors have played together since second grade and their coach, Shannon Hill, has coached them throughout. On Saturday, they played their final game together at the 2A state tournament and defeated West Side 63-50 to secure the third place trophy.
It's the fourth consecutive state trophy for North Fremont, which won state titles in 2019 and 2020 and finished third last season.
The teams traded leads in the first half Saturday with the Huskies taking a 26-23 lead into the break. North Fremont outscored West Side 15-3 in the third quarter to push the lead to 15.
“It’s just our constant pressure,” North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill said. “Constant pressure on defense, pressure on offense, consistency—it wears teams down. I don’t know that I’ll ever have a group of kids better than this group at consistency.”
Jordan Lenz has scored the most consistently for the Huskies leading them in scoring in each of the last three years. He scored 23 points on 5 of 9 shooting and dished out six assists.
“When I’d go in to drive they’d double team me or they’d come up and I’d just have a dish wide open in the post,” Lenz said. “It was just easy to see them and make the easy pass. That’s just what I had to do.”
Lenz’s senior teammates, AJ Hill and Max Palmer each stepped up scoring 15 points a piece on a combined 8 of 13 (61.5%) shooting and 4 of 8 shooting from three.
“Everyone wanted to have the seniors go out on one last big bang,” Lenz said. “So that’s what we did. Everyone just played for each other as a team. And that’s what we’ve done all year. Everything is about team.”
Hill said he will miss his three seniors “A lot”.
“They’re just great kids,” Hill said. “They’re not just great basketball players, they’re great kids. I’ll love them forever. Our bond will never go away.”
Lenz said he and his teammates have a strong bond.
“We’ve probably had thousands of practices (together),” Lenz said. “We’ve had our ups and downs. There’s probably times we all hated each other, but in the end we love each other. And coach Hill’s made us the best people we can be not just the best basketball players.”