Playing their third game in as many days the Skyline Grizzlies needed to find one last push of energy if they hoped to be crowned champions of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout’s Marines bracket.
Head coach Clint Cornish got the intensity he wanted from his team, but it was the little things that ended up letting the Grizzlies down in a 77-61 loss to Century Thursday afternoon.
“I was really proud of how the guys played today,” Cornish said. "We did a lot of good things and made some good adjustments throughout the game. But in the end, the shots didn’t fall and Century took advantage of that.”
The Diamondbacks and Grizzlies accounted for a combined 25 3-pointers there were also four slam dunks, all by Century freshman Isiah Harwell, and an ejection.
“It was a game where if you like basketball you saw a lot of everything,” Cornish said. “Both teams were playing their third game in three days, and it was the team that got hot at the right time that ended up winning today.”
Skyline had plenty of good shots in the opening half, many just wouldn’t fall. While Century hit nine first-half 3-pointers to lead by as many as 26.
Harwell, the brother of former Century and Boise State standout Malik Harwell, had four first half breakaway dunks and accounted for a game-high 24 points before being ejected after picking up his second technical foul in the fourth quarter.
“Harwell is a good player and he made shots he normally doesn’t take today,” Cornish said. “We had to work to defend him but, when he starts making mid-range shots he is tough.”
Despite trailing 68-42 at the end of the third quarter the Grizzles kept scrapping by diving for loose ball, fighting for rebounds and trying to claw back into the game.
“I can’t be happier about the intensity we had all game long,” Cornish said. “I got into them at halftime about some of the little things we were not doing well. But the boys responded a played a good game, we just came up short.”
Keegan Maas led the Grizzlies with a team-high 12 points. McKay Bird added nine.