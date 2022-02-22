REXBURG -- The Madison boys basketball team ended its non-state portion of the season with a perfect District 5-6 record, but the Bobcats still found a way to make it interesting in Tuesday's district tournament title game.
The Bobcats (18-5, 8-0) topped Rigby 68-63 in overtime to win their second-straight district tournament.
After a back-and-forth game, Madison pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and it looked like it would cruise to victory. Then Isaac Wilson, the Bobcats' defensive linchpin, a rebounding machine, and one of their leading scorers fouled out.
“I knew we were going to win,” Wilson said. “Even though I fouled out I knew the team was going to do it. I wasn’t worried.”
Madison head coach Shane Humphereys was thinking about what the team would miss with Wilson out.
“It’s a big loss,” he said. “He’s been playing phenomenal. He was having a good game and getting boards. I probably should have gotten him out earlier. I was just thinking we need guys to step up and they did.”
Rigby’s Kobe Jones led the rally to force overtime and hit a crucial three late in the fourth quarter.
As Owen and Luke Wilson have taught us many times in movies, in the absence of one Wilson another will always step up. Such was the case in overtime.
Isaac Wilson’s sophomore younger brother, Berrett Wilson dominated in the fourth quarter scoring an and-one, hitting two free throws and jump-stepping his way to another bucket.
“I was just thinking, I’ve got to win this game for (Isaac),’” Berrett Wilson said. “I was just trying my hardest. I wanted him to get his senior year district championship.”
The younger Wilson’s offensive surge surprised neither his older brother nor his coach.
“I’ve seen Berrett Wilson do that a lot,” said Humpherys, who coached Wilson as a freshman on the junior varsity squad and on travel teams. “So I knew he had that in him. He just had to go and play basketball. He doesn’t know how good he is.”
Despite his role as a spectator in the Bobcats’ biggest game of the year, Isaac Wilson enjoyed the overtime period.
“It’s special,” Isaac Wilson said. “I love him, man. Seeing him do that was just special.”
Barrett Wilson led Madison with 23 points, Ike Sutton scored 15 points and Logan Crane scored 13 points.
Kobe Jones led Rigby with 24 points and Sam Kunz added 21 points.
Humpherys said he feels playing a team like Rigby is a privilege.
“You couldn’t ask for a better game,” Humpherys said. “Rigby, you love playing those guys because they make you better. They bring it every night. They’re well-coached. They have tough kids. We get better from playing those guys.”
The district tournament win earns Madison a spot in the state tournament starting Thursday Mar. 3. Rigby (15-8, 5-3) will battle for a spot when the Trojans play Highland Thursday for the district’s second spot in state. MaxPreps rankings will determine where the two teams are seeded.