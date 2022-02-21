For the first time in five years, the Sugar-Salem boys basketball team missed the state tournament last season. Through the 15 games that preceded its district schedule this season, the outlook appeared nearly as bleak for the Diggers, who held a 6-9 record and had just lost 42-27 to Snake River.
But Sugar-Salem turned things around and dominated in district play, winning all four games by an average of 18 points.
In the district tournament, Sugar-Salem defeated Teton twice and clinched the tournament title and a state berth with a 60-34 victory on Monday night.
Sugar-Salem built a 25-17 lead by halftime then pulled away with a 20-6 third quarter.
Diggers’ head coach Shawn Freeman said his team owes its success to teamwork.
“The guys are moving the ball,” Freeman said. “It’s been a team thing. We have a strong team that’s not just around one guy. That makes a big difference.”
Toby Pinnock led the Diggers balanced scoring effort with 15 points and Christian Gordon added 12 points. Nine other Sugar-Salem players scored points.
“There are different guys who step up every night,” Freeman said. “Our kids have been playing good at practice. We had a good game plan and they executed it really well.”
The Diggers defensive game plan focused on stopping Jarom Heuseveldt and Braxton Hess. They were held to two and six points.
“We tried to keep their main scorers off,” Freeman said. “Those are the guys who can do damage pretty quick. We tried to just attach to where they were and we made it hard for them to get any open looks.”
Davis Wood and Hess led the Timberwolves with six points apiece.
With the win, the Diggers secure the 3A District 6 No. 1 seed in next week’s state tournament. In Sugar-Salem’s four consecutive state appearances, it won three out of four state championships.
"To just get back that’s a huge feat," Freeman said. "It seems like it’s an eternity when you don’t go for one year.”
Despite the young team and the down 2020-2021 season, expectations remain high for the Diggers.
“I think it just accumulates with pressure to win,” Freeman said. “Sugar’s a school that’s rich in tradition. Not just in winning games but in winning state championships. That’s throughout all the programs. There’s just a high bar that’s set.”
Teton will play Snake River in a regional play-in game Thursday. The winner of that game will play the District 4 B seed for a spot in the state tournament. Sugar-Salem's first round opponent will be determined by MaxPreps ranking system later this week.