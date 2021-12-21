HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: The first state rankings of the season are released POST REGISTER Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first week of the state media boys basketball poll features just five area teams ranked, with Madison (5A) and Hillcrest (4A) each placing fifth in their respective classifications.North Fremont and Ririe are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in 2A while Watersprings is the top-ranked area team, coming in third in 1AD2.State Media Poll All records as of Tuesday afternoonCLASS 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Lake City (6) 6-0 302. Owyhee 3-1 193. Mountain View 4-0 184. Eagle 4-1 14t-5. Coeur d'Alene 4-1 3t-5. Madison 5-3 3Others receiving votes: Lewiston 2, Meridian 1.CLASS 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Middleton (2) 5-1 19t-2. Jerome (2) 8-1 18t-2. Preston (1) 7-1 184. Bishop Kelly 5-1 135. Hillcrest (1) 5-2 10Others receiving votes: Pocatello 8, Shelley 4.CLASS 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Marsh Valley (4) 4-1 232. McCall-Donnelly (1) 5-1 223. Fruitland (1) 6-1 174. Snake River 5-2 14 5. Kimberly 5-2 10Others receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Homedale 1, Teton 1.CLASS 2ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Ambrose (5) 8-0 282. Melba (1) 6-1 193. St. Maries 5-2 174. North Fremont 5-1 145. Ririe 7-2 6Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Wendell 2, West Side 2.CLASS 1A DIVISION ITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Lapwai (6) 5-0 302. Kamiah 5-0 193. Grace 6-2 164. Victory Charter 4-1 95. Prairie 6-1 6Others receiving votes: Centennial Baptist 4, Liberty Charter 3, Lakeside 1, Troy 1, Genesis Prep 1.CLASS 1A DIVISION IITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts1. Camas County (4) 7-0 272. Dietrich (2) 6-1 243. Watersprings 7-0 144. Rockland 5-1 115. Garden Valley 5-1 8Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Sho-Ban 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Eric Moon, KIDK; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Poll Basketball Politics Sport Vote Fremont Media State Recommended for you News Trending Today EDITORIAL: To regain trust, Sheriff Rowland should resign Mefford, Rex Winger, John Countering Claims: Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccines Controversial website set to be sole broadcaster of BSU's bowl game Shoptalk: Region's first selfie studio opens in Idaho Falls People in Business Jefferson County man who reportedly killed infant charged with, pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter FOP suggests Rowland step down Nearly $2 million expected for Idaho Falls Regional Airport infrastructure Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.