The first week of the state media boys basketball poll features just five area teams ranked, with Madison (5A) and Hillcrest (4A) each placing fifth in their respective classifications.

North Fremont and Ririe are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in 2A while Watersprings is the top-ranked area team, coming in third in 1AD2.

State Media Poll

All records as of Tuesday afternoon

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Lake City (6) 6-0 30

2. Owyhee 3-1 19

3. Mountain View 4-0 18

4. Eagle 4-1 14

t-5. Coeur d'Alene 4-1 3

t-5. Madison 5-3 3

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 2, Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Middleton (2) 5-1 19

t-2. Jerome (2) 8-1 18

t-2. Preston (1) 7-1 18

4. Bishop Kelly 5-1 13

5. Hillcrest (1) 5-2 10

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 8, Shelley 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Marsh Valley (4) 4-1 23

2. McCall-Donnelly (1) 5-1 22

3. Fruitland (1) 6-1 17

4. Snake River 5-2 14

5. Kimberly 5-2 10

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Homedale 1, Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Ambrose (5) 8-0 28

2. Melba (1) 6-1 19

3. St. Maries 5-2 17

4. North Fremont 5-1 14

5. Ririe 7-2 6

Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Wendell 2, West Side 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Lapwai (6) 5-0 30

2. Kamiah 5-0 19

3. Grace 6-2 16

4. Victory Charter 4-1 9

5. Prairie 6-1 6

Others receiving votes: Centennial Baptist 4, Liberty Charter 3, Lakeside 1, Troy 1, Genesis Prep 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Camas County (4) 7-0 27

2. Dietrich (2) 6-1 24

3. Watersprings 7-0 14

4. Rockland 5-1 11

5. Garden Valley 5-1 8

Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Sho-Ban 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.

Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Eric Moon, KIDK; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

