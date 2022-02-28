Daniel Canfield Watersprings
Watersprings' Daniel Canfield was named conference player of the year.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE

Boys Basketball 

ALL-CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Daniel Canfield, Jr. Watersprings

Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland

Sportsmanship: Leadore

First Team

Teague Matthews, So. Rockland

Bridger Hatch, Sr. North Gem

Brigham Perman, Jr. Rockland

Jrew Plocher, Jr. Watersprings

Ransom Cooper, Sr. North Gem

Second Team

Ben Hess, Jr. Grace Lutheran

JT Parish, Jr. Rockland

Jackson Aldinger, So. Watersprings

Chayce Low, Sr. North Gem

Wesley Matthews Rockland

 

