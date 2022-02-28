Watersprings' Daniel Canfield was named conference player of the year.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
Boys Basketball
ALL-CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Daniel Canfield, Jr. Watersprings
Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland
Sportsmanship: Leadore
First Team
Teague Matthews, So. Rockland
Bridger Hatch, Sr. North Gem
Brigham Perman, Jr. Rockland
Jrew Plocher, Jr. Watersprings
Ransom Cooper, Sr. North Gem
Second Team
Ben Hess, Jr. Grace Lutheran
JT Parish, Jr. Rockland
Jackson Aldinger, So. Watersprings
Chayce Low, Sr. North Gem
Wesley Matthews Rockland
