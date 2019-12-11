The goal of any team is to be playing well at the end of the season. No area boys soccer team played better down the stretch than Idaho Falls.
The Tigers won nine of their last 10 games, claiming the 4A District 6 title and winning a third-place trophy at the state tournament along the way.
It was a historic season for Idaho Falls, which reached the winner's bracket of the state tournament for the first time since 2007, and the team’s third-place finish was the best since 2003 when the Tigers won the state title.
“What he did was make the adjustments he had to make,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said of Ryan Cook, this year’s boys soccer coach of the year.
Idaho Falls finished among state leaders with 3.11 goals per game and sported a 0.91 goals-against average. The Tigers had eight shutouts this season and scored eight goals at the state tournament, including a 4-0 win over Moscow in the third-place game to finish 12-4-3 on the season.
“They started slow then he got his team to play together,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said.