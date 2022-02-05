Johan Gaytan-Hernandez

Johan Gaytan-Hernandez and Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis.

 Courtesy photo

Johan Gaytan-Hernandez became the second player from the Hillcrest boys soccer team to sign a letter of intent to play in college.

Gaytan-Hernandez signed with Bellevue College in Washington and is returning to familiar territory having played soccer in the state before finishing his high school career at Hillcrest.

Teammate Hadrien Pena recently signed with Peninsula College in Washington. Both were all-conference standouts and named to the Post Register All-Area first team.

Gaytan-Hernandez said he’s ready to get started at the next level.

“I feel like I get to start over and fight for my position again,” Gaytan-Hernandez said.

Bellevue has won 10 Northwest Athletic Conference titles in men’s soccer and is coached by Eduardo Millan, who coached Gaytan-Hernandez when he started high school.

Gaytan-Hernandez said he considered a couple of other schools, but felt Bellevue was the right fit after talking to his former coach.

 

