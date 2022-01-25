There may have been a time when Hadrien Pena thought soccer might not be in his future after an ankle injury sidelined the Hillcrest standout his junior year.
But any doubts about Pena’s soccer future were put to rest last week when he signed his letter of intent to attend Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Washington.
After missing his junior year, Pena returned this past season and was named the High Country Conference player of the year after totaling 22 goals, including five in a district tournament win over Shelley. The Knights advanced to the 4A third-place game at the state tournament. He was also named to the Post Register All-Area first team.
Pena said his mother encouraged him during the down times of his recovery. Once he was back on the field, Pena said there may have been a little apprehension at first, but he pushed through it.
“I felt like soccer is all a mind game,” he said. “It’s all about the way you carry yourself. If you keep your head up and tell yourself you’re the best player on the field, you’re going to be the best player on the field. If you tell yourself you’re not going to do well this game then you’re not going to do well.”
Peninsula College contacted Pena and he was able to do a virtual tour of the campus and talk to the coach. The team’s success and history of sending players to four-year schools piqued his interest, he said.
He plans to study business and eventually play soccer at a four-year program.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000