FIRST TEAM
Danny Simmons
Salmon sophomore
Simmons established himself as one of the fastest boys in Idaho this season, regardless of school size or age. Only two boys to beat Simmons this season both ended up being individual state champions: Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay (5A) and Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander (2A. Simmons was the lone runner to beat him this fall). Simmons broke the 16-minute barrier three times in 5ks from the start of the season to the 2A state meet (including a personal best 15:16.3 at the Bob Conley Invitational), won four meets and repeated as 2A state individual runner-up.
Eli Gregory
Blackfoot senior
The senior made his own history in a milestone year for Blackfoot. The repeat 4A District 6 individual champion won the 4A individual state title in 15:43 and broke 16 minutes two other times, including a personal best 15:03 at the Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston. Gregory, who won five 5ks this season, became Blackfoot’s first boys individual state champion since 1975, leading the Broncos to four finishes in the top 11 at state for their first boys state title since 1974.
Matt Thomas
Blackfoot junior
Thomas recorded the fastest 5k time by a District 6 boy this season--and all time--upon winning the Inland Empire Challenge in a personal best 15:02 at Lewiston. He formed a powerful duo with teammate Eli Gregory, whom he beat twice and often ran shoulder to shoulder with in races. Thomas broke the 16-minute barrier three times, placed second at the 4A District 6 championships and third at the 4A state meet.
Benjamin Ricks
Rigby senior
Ricks was a huge reason why Rigby placed second at a competitive 5A District 5-6 championship meet to qualify for state. The senior had top 15 finishes in 5ks this fall, including placing second at districts, winning the Rigby Invite, placing third in the varsity A at the Bob Conley Invite and ninth at the 5A state meet. He broke 16:35 four times in the final month of the season, including a personal best 15:38.4 at Bob Conley.
Cooper Andrews
Thunder Ridge senior
Andrews took an impressive step forward from his junior season. He entered his senior season with a personal best of 16:47.8 and went on to break 16:40 four times between mid-September and late October, including a personal best 15:52.4 at the Bob Conley Invitational, and placed eighth at the 5A state meet. He and Titans teammate, fellow senior Seth Bingham, were a powerful duo this fall, separated by fractions of a second at the 5A District 5-6 championships and both earning medals at state.
SECOND TEAM
Seth Bingham, Thunder Ridge senior
Ryan Stutz, Madison senior
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont freshman
Hyrum Spencer, West Jefferson senior
Brigham Dalling, Sugar-Salem senior