Earl made much progress from her freshman season. She won two meets this fall, including the 5A District 5-6 girls individual title and had top 10 finishes all season. After not breaking the 20-minute barrier last year and missing out on a state medal, Earl broke 19 minutes twice this fall, ran a personal best 18:27.6 and placed eighth at the 5A state meet.
Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls junior
Eddington’s consistency was a strongpoint for the Tigers in their final season in 5A. She finished in the top 15 in 5k races this fall, broke 19:30 three times including state and was one of two local medalists at the 5A state meet, running a personal best 19:08.8 for 15th place and her third consecutive state medal.
Cecily Eagleton, South Fremont senior
Known as ‘CC’ to her teammates and coaches, Eagleton helped the Cougars continue their historic rise as a program. The senior had seven top-10 finishes this season, broke 19:45 three times including a personal best 19:12.9, became the first South Fremont individual girls cross country district champion on record and placed fourth at the 3A state meet, where South Fremont claimed the third-place trophy.
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem senior
Jackson concluded a storied career for the Diggers in a big way. She won three 5k races, including claiming the Tiger-Grizz girls varsity B individual title on Sept. 10, and helped Sugar-Salem edge South Fremont for the 3A District 6 girls team title on Oct. 20. She placed third in a personal best 19:25.2 at the 3A state meet--her fourth consecutive state medal--to help the Diggers take the second place trophy.
Maddy Larsen, Blackfoot sophomore
Larsen had a big finish to her sophomore season. Larsen broke 19:30 twice and 19 minutes once, getting a personal best 18:54 at the Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston. She placed second at the 4A District 6 championships to help Blackfoot qualify for state, and she was the top local finisher after Skyline’s Nelah Roberts at the 4A state meet with a sixth place finish in 19:26.33.