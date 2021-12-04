Luke Athay, Nelah Roberts
Cross country runners of the year Luke Athay and Nelah Roberts.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Super sophomores Luke Athay of Idaho Falls and Nelah Roberts of Skyline qualified for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals (formerly Footlocker) next Saturday in San Diego.

Both ran at the West Regional meet on Saturday, with Athay finishing third and Roberts placing 10th. The top 10 finishers qualify for the national meet.

Athay and Roberts, Post Register All-Area Runners of the Year, both come off state championships. Athay won the 5A boys race for the first time and Roberts repeated as 4A girls champion.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

