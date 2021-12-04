featured HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Athay, Roberts qualify for Nationals By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Allan Steele Author email Dec 4, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cross country runners of the year Luke Athay and Nelah Roberts. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Super sophomores Luke Athay of Idaho Falls and Nelah Roberts of Skyline qualified for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals (formerly Footlocker) next Saturday in San Diego.Both ran at the West Regional meet on Saturday, with Athay finishing third and Roberts placing 10th. The top 10 finishers qualify for the national meet. Athay and Roberts, Post Register All-Area Runners of the Year, both come off state championships. Athay won the 5A boys race for the first time and Roberts repeated as 4A girls champion. Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Luke Athay Nelah Roberts Sport Cross Country Championship Final Meet Finisher Allan Steele Author email Follow Allan Steele Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.