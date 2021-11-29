BLACKFOOT – Eli Gregory, the reigning 4A cross country state champion from Blackfoot, signed a letter of intent on Monday to attend Utah State University.
Gregory, who led Blackfoot to consecutive District 6 titles and the program’s first state title this year, is expected to report to campus in August to prepare for the next step in his career.
“I am really excited to be attending Utah State University,” Gregory said. “They have a good program there, the classes I want to take are there and of a high level and there are a lot of local kids who are competing there as well. There is a real feel of home in Logan and that was a major factor in choosing Utah State to attend.”
There were a number of schools that courted Gregory, including Weber State and College of Southern Idaho, as well as interest from the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy, but Gregory said the best fit for him at this time was Utah State University.
“I like the fact that Logan is only a couple of hours away so if I get a little homesick I can jump in a car and be home in a couple of hours,” Gregory said. “I have a brother who lives there and a lot of friends and relatives that will be close by as well. This is just a good fit for me.”
Over the past several years, Utah State has made it a habit of recruiting athletes from southeast Idaho, particularly several stand out runners from Shelley High School who have gone on to perform well for the Aggies.
Gregory said he will study Kinesiology and Biology and will choose between those two majors after a year or two of school.