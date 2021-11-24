It was quite a year for the Blackfoot boys cross country team and coach Jason Lish.
Early in the season, area coaches had tabbed Blackfoot as a 4A boys state title favorite. As the season progressed, it became clear that the Broncos had plenty of competition for the eventual state trophies.
Eastern Idaho provided challengers in Pocatello and defending state champion Preston. At the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, it was Preston which led the eastern Idaho teams in the varsity A boys team standings with second place. Then came Bishop Kelly, which took the win over Blackfoot in early October at the Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston.
To win the 4A state title, Blackfoot senior Eli Gregory said it would come down to the Broncos making sure certain things happened in their favor. Blackfoot’s top three runners would have to finish ahead of Preston’s top two, and Blackfoot’s fourth and fifth runners would have to break up Bishop Kelly’s third, fourth and fifth runners. That plan was executed almost to perfection on Oct. 29 at Eagle Island State Park. Preston’s third runner finished two spots ahead of Blackfoot’s third runner, but the Broncos’ fourth and fifth runners finished well ahead of Bishop Kelly’s third, fourth and fifth. Blackfoot was the only 4A boys team to have four runners in the top 12, capturing the state title 44-57 over Preston for its first boys cross country state championship since 1975 and getting its first individual boys state champion since 1974 as Gregory won in 15:43.
Shortly after the Broncos won the 4A District 6 boys team title on Oct. 20, Blackfoot head coach Lish spoke highly of the growing community support for the cross country programs. For guiding the Broncos back to the top and ending two of District 6’s longest state title droughts after 46 and 47 years, Lish is the Post Register’s All-Area Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.