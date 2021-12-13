Skyline's Nelah Roberts and Idaho Falls' Luke Athay have had moments over the last four months where they have wondered aloud, 'Is this real? Is this really happening?'
The last 10 days alone have given the two sophomores several of those moments. On Dec. 4, Athay placed third and Roberts placed 10th at EastBay (formerly Footlocker) West Regionals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. to qualify for the EastBay Cross Country Championships. And on Dec. 11, they competed in the EastBay national championship meet at Balboa Park in San Diego with 78 other runners from the Midwest, Northeast, South and West regionals to conclude a historic season.
Roberts, who placed 25th in Saturday's girls race in 18:14.2, joins Mountain View's Lexy Halladay (2018), Vallivue's Mikayla Malaspina (2013), Borah's Nicole Nielsen (2007) and Bishop Kelly's Ellen Lyons, who won the inaugural meet in 1979 and went on to run for Stanford, as Idaho's only girls qualifiers for EastBay, the oldest high school cross country national championship meet in the U.S.
"I'm one of 40 girls that made it in the whole country," Roberts said Sunday by phone. "This whole weekend has felt unreal."
Athay, who placed 20th in the boys race in 15:40.3, joins Idaho Falls' Zach Erikson (2018) and Bonneville's Jed Barta (1998) as District 6 boys qualifiers for the meet. He is also believed to be one of Idaho's youngest boy qualifiers, as his predecessors since 1998 were juniors or seniors.
"Over the last year, my running has completely taken off in a direction I did not expect it to," Athay said Sunday by phone. "Every now and then, I stop and I'm like, 'Luke, holy cow.' You kinda have to take a step back and look at this and go, 'Holy cow. This is real.'"
Roberts, who this season won a second consecutive 4A individual state title and became the only eastern Idaho girl to ever break 18 minutes multiple times for a 5k, said her three days in San Diego felt like a dream. Runners stayed in Hotel del Coronado by the Pacific Ocean, received free New Balance and EastBay clothes, shoes and backpacks and ran in customized uniforms.
"I've never been so pampered," Roberts said. "Pulling up to the Hotel del Coronado was amazing. I've never stayed in a place that nice before. We could leave and go ice skating or go on the beach or go shopping."
Roberts and Athay said they enjoyed spending three days meeting runners from all over the country, something neither sophomore had experienced before this weekend.
"We're all coming from different places with different ideas, but we're all here for the same reason," said Athay, who won Idaho's 5A individual state title in October and is one of four District 6 boys to break 15:06 for a 5k.
"It's so different with running," Roberts added. "I don't know what it is about the people. There's nobody ever rude or upsetting. I can't imagine that with any other sport."
They also met professional athletes such as four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan and two-time NCAA Division I men's cross country champion Conner Mantz, a recent BYU graduate and Nike athlete who won the USA half marathon championship on Dec. 4.
On the bus ride to Balboa Park to tour the course, Mantz shared a seat with Athay.
""I'm sitting next to Conner Mantz and I'm talking to him,'" Athay recalled thinking. "I kinda look up to him. It was super cool to meet him."
Every runner was introduced Saturday morning before running to the starting line. Introductions also occur at state track and the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, but Saturday had a different feel to it.
"Probably my favorite thing about it was seeing people's faces when they announced I was from little Idaho Falls," Roberts said. "Not only a sophomore, but from Idaho. It was so cool to represent the state and be so young."
"It makes me feel kinda special," Athay added. "You're standing in this archway and they're reading off the things you've done that you're proud of, then you get to hear about everybody else."
The course was challenging for both sophomores. Roberts said placing 10th at Mt. Sac was 'one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life,' but Balboa Park was also difficult.
Roberts moved up 15 spots during the race after a slow first mile for everyone.
"About a half mile in, I was dead last," Roberts said. "Downhill, I probably passed four or five girls. I started slowly picking people off. The second time we came around (the hill), there were girls almost walking. It was that steep. I was pumping my arms as hard as I could."
A few days before the race, Athay spoke to Erikson about the 2018 meet and what to expect from the course. Athay, who started conservatively and moved up later in the race, said Balboa Park was tougher for him than Mt. Sac.
"Balboa Park was deceptively hilly and deceptively fast," he said. "Right before I hit the big hill the second time, I was kinda dying a little bit. Another one of the West boys caught up to me and said, 'Come on. Run with me.'"
Both runners returned home Sunday night and said they plan to rest after an extended cross country season. As for the newly acquired free gear, Roberts said the backpack will be her new spikes bag and the West uniform might make a reappearance in February.
"I'm gonna wear my West uniform for Simplot (Games)," she said.
Athay said the new gear is a reminder of what he has accomplished, and, like Roberts, he might wear the West uniform again.
"I might save that for special occasions," Athay said.