Before Wednesday, only one girl was believed to have broken 19 minutes on Freeman Park’s 5k cross country course.
Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts became the second girl to break that barrier and in a big way, claiming a career first 4A District 6 girls cross country individual title in 18:44.2 in crisp late October conditions.
It was not only her best time on that course by 40 seconds, but it was the fastest time by a girl at Freeman Park since Mountain View’s Lexy Halladay (now at BYU) won the Tiger-Grizz Invitational in 18:19.3 as a freshman.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Roberts, who placed second at last year’s district meet. “I definitely wanted to break 19. I wanted to go for a good time.”
Roberts established the lead early Wednesday, as she did at last month’s Tiger-Grizz, and won by 31 seconds. It was her third sub-19 time this season and her fifth victory in her last six meets.
“She’s practicing better than any other girl to come through Skyline, and that includes Sariah Harrison, Rilee Buttars, Erica Wendt Richardson,” longtime Skyline coach Sean Schmidt said. “I was thinking sub 19 (today).”
Roberts said she tries to emulate Harrison, a 2021 graduate who was among the spectators Wednesday. Harrison stayed behind in the finish areas to congratulate and embrace other runners, which Roberts also does.
“That’s one of the biggest things she taught me,” Roberts said. “She is just so positive and she’s been such a good runner for a long time.”
Taking second to Roberts was sophomore teammate Marina Renna in 20:15.1, leading the Grizzlies to six top-10 individual finishes and their second consecutive district team title with a score of 27.
Roberts said the Grizzlies have been focusing on doing well as a team and are carrying that focus into next weekend’s state meet at Eagle Island State Park. Skyline is defending 4A girls team state champion and Roberts is defending 4A individual state champion and owner of District 6’s fastest female 5k time ever (17:52.1).
Roberts has no memory of running at or traveling to Eagle Island State Park, where her older sister Adria contributed to Skyline’s program first girls state title in 2017. Due to the annual Bob Firman Invitational getting canceled due to COVID-19 last season and this season and Nike Cross Northwest’s cancellation last year, Schmidt said only three members of his current girls team have competed at Eagle Island before.
He and Roberts said they also anticipate a tight battle with Preston.
With the exception of 2019, recent 4A girls state team titles have come down to single digit margins. Preston has lived up to its early season billing as the team to chase, and the Grizzlies took second to the Indians by seven points in their most recent meeting Oct. 7 in Pocatello.
The 4A boys race produced a pair of repeats as Blackfoot claimed its second consecutive team title with a score of 17 and senior Eli Gregory repeated as individual champion in 16:18.3. On the same course a year ago, the Broncos won their first boys cross country district title since 1992. Blackfoot again showcased its talent Wednesday as Gregory was shoulder to shoulder with teammates Matt Thomas and Justin Whitehead at one point early in the race and Whitehead and Thomas took turns challenging for the lead.
Thomas was second and Whitehead was third Wednesday. Those same boys have finished in different orders earlier in the season as well, which Gregory said he does not mind at all.
“It does just all go toward the team,” Gregory said. “It’s so cool to see that.”
Gregory was one of numerous underclassmen on last year’s team which placed third at state. He said community support has made a huge difference for this year’s team, and he was humbled and grateful to describe what it has been like to experience Blackfoot’s ascension to success.
“I feel like I’ve been through it all as a freshman to a senior,” Gregory said. “The coaches have gotten better and the kids have gotten better. That’s what I want to see.”
Blackfoot head coach Jason Lish had to pause for a moment when describing that ascension from a coach’s standpoint.
“It’s a lot more than just us,” Lish said. “We have a lot of help. The coaches are great. The community and the way they travel to meets, it’s awesome.”
Intensity was a fitting word to describe the 5A District 5-6 championships which also took place at Freeman Park. The girls team title came down to a tiebreaker between Highland and Thunder Ridge by virtue of the sixth runners. Even the tiebreaker was close. The Rams, who matched the Titans’ score of 55, got a 25th place finish from its sixth runner while Thunder Ridge’s sixth runner was 27th.
Thunder Ridge did claim the individual title for the third consecutive year as sophomore Courtney Earl won in 19:38.9. It was her second ever win in a high school meet and first victory this season, and she did so by a full minute over second place Allison Lemons of Idaho Falls.
Earl credited her offseason for her progress from last season to this season.
“I ran a lot this summer trying to keep my mileage up,” Earl said.
While some District 6 athletes follow parents or siblings into distance running, Earl said her introduction to the sport looked a bit different.
An early indication was how she chose to spend her time during recess.
“In elementary school, I was running at recess,” Earl said. “I seventh grade, I knew I wanted to do cross country.”
Earl ran at state last year, placing 73rd. Next week, she said she wants to medal.
The 5A District 5-6 boys race prompted much chatter as sophomore Luke Athay built on a considerable lead en route to a career first individual cross country district title win in 16:03.3. Spectators remarked at how Athay appeared to fly across the course, but Athay said it felt slower than his last time on the course.
“I felt slower than I did at Tiger-Grizz,” Athay said with a laugh. “But I was happy with how I did.”
Athay led the Tigers to seven finishes in the top 14 to give them the district title with a score of 42. A runner from each of the five participating schools was in the tight pack following Athay early in the race, similar to how the girls’ race looked behind Earl’s lead.
Longtime Idaho Falls coach Alan McMurtrey, who qualified both his girls and boys teams for state, said Wednesday’s meet made for an emotional day. The Tiger girls placed third with 57 points to snag the final qualifying state team spot, second points behind Highland and Thunder Ridge’s tie, while the boys faced arguably their toughest district competition in recent seasons en route to repeating as winners.
“It’s just a testament to the talent our district has,” McMurtrey said. “I think District 6 will represent really well at state.”
The Tigers carry a four-year boys state championship win streak into next week.
The individual race is wide open this year upon the graduation of three-time champion Nathan Green of Borah (now at Washington).
Athay, who placed fourth at state last year, enters with the fastest 5A boys time thus far this season (15:05), and he is familiar with Eagle Island from middle school races there.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been down there, but I really enjoyed it,” Athay said of the course. “I love that is has everything. It has so much different terrain. I’m excited.”
Sugar-Salem extended its district title streak to six for the boys and five for the girls. That streak was tested in the girls race which got a historic win from South Fremont senior Cecily ‘CC’ Eagleton in 20:37.
The Post Register has no record of an individual girls cross country district champion from South Fremont.
Defending individual champion Jaresa Jackson, a Sugar-Salem senior, led the race until the last 600 meters when Eagleton moved ahead.
Her race plan was a bit different than how things turned out.
“Just try to stay with teh front pack and draft off of them, then at the second mile, I would take off,” Eagleton said.
Sugar-Salem edged South Fremont 28 to 34 to keep its district title streak going, but both Diggers head coach Brett Hill and Cougars head coach Ryan Campbell said they anticipated a tight race.
“I thought it was gonna be a one-or-two-point difference,” Hill said. “I’m really happy with how we ended up winning by six.”
Eagleton credited Campbell for giving the Cougars motivation and preparation in his two seasons. South Fremont’s girls placed third at state last year, and Eagleton said they are chasing more hardware next week.
“I wouldn’t be where I am if not for Coach Campbell,” Eagleton said. “All the girls and boys have improved in training and racing because he knows what he’s doing.”
The Diggers claimed the boys title with a perfect score of 15, getting all top five individual finishes. Junior Porter Holt repeated as individual champion in 17:40.4, passing teammate and eventual second place finisher Brigham Dalling behind the Vietnam War Memorial.
“I came in not thinking about winning it,” Holt said. “I was just hoping to stay up with Brigham.”
Holt said the Diggers have great chemistry and hope to continue their state banner and blue trophy streak next week.
“Our team is great,” Holt said. “We are fast. We all have great chemistry. We’re all super excited for next wek and hope to take another banner home with us.”