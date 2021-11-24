Luke Athay’s passion for running is intertwined with his relationships with his older siblings.
He credits his sister Jane, a 2018 Idaho Falls graduate, for getting him and his older brother Mitchell into running. A 2021 Idaho Falls graduate, Mitchell was teammates with Luke last season, which ended with a historic fourth consecutive boys cross country state title for the Tigers. Both brothers medaled--Mitchell placing second and Luke, then a freshman, placing fourth upon passing two seniors in the final 300 meters.
A running camp Luke attended before his freshman season focused on ‘finding your why’ in running. Although the brothers don’t see each other as much now that Mitchell competes for Utah State, Luke counts Mitchell as one of his ‘whys.’
“I have such an amazing older brother,” the younger Athay said. “He’s one of the most important people in my life. I’ve gone to (The Outdoor) Nationals and I’ve won state now that he really tried to do. He chooses to still be supportive of me.”
With the support of his family and an all new varsity boys team running for each other, Athay acquired accomplishment after accomplishment this fall.
Going undefeated in 5k races through the state meet. One of three District 6 boys to break 15:06, which had never been done before this season, with his personal best 15:05 at the Bob Conley Invitational. Winning the 5A District 5-6 and 5A state individual titles nine days apart.
Athay accomplished all of these things as a sophomore, and now he is the Post Register’s All Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“He’s doing something that’s very rare,” Sugar-Salem coach Brett Hill said. “He’s putting himself in elite company.”
Longtime Idaho Falls coach Alan McMurtrey has often heard predictions about middle school runners, and he remembered Mitchell telling him that his then eighth grader brother would be a multiple state champion. Two years later, McMurtrey described Athay as a humble, natural leader who possesses great ability to prepare for races with a quiet confidence.
“He’s the Clark Kent,” McMurtrey said. “You see him among the kids at a restaurant or the hallway, you wouldn’t know he’s the freak of an athlete that he is. He gets that uniform on and on the starting line and the gun goes off and you see how superhuman he is.”
McMurtrey added that while Athay was thrust into a leadership position as the lone returning boys medalist from 2020, he and his coaches have kept perspective. They aren’t increasing his mileage too soon and they don’t get ahead of themselves with goal setting.
Athay said the added attention this season took getting used to, and dwelling on pressure or expectations is stressful.
“Sometimes I’m walking around a cross country meet and people know who I am and I don’t know who they are,” Athay said with a laugh. “I’m really grateful for what I’ve been given so far. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself to need to achieve things in the future.”
That is not to say he doesn’t have goals. He has thought about what it would be like to break 15 minutes for a 5k race, to break nine minutes for 3,200 meters, to break four minutes in the 1,600. He ran Nike Cross Northwest on Nov. 13, competes at the Eastbay West Regional on Dec. 4 in Walnut, Calif., and he hopes the Bob Firman Invitational and Nike Cross Nationals will return in 2022. He added that it would be fun to run in college, and he respects and looks up to coaches and other runners.
He is also excited for two more years with Idaho Falls, especially with so many runners returning from this season’s 5A state runner-up team.
“We have a lot of great people on our team,” Athay said. “I’m excited to watch our team and our individuals be the best they can be.”
McMurtrey said Athay forms strong friendships with his teammates and he has had plenty of support as a young leader.
“He’s shown a lot of confidence in us as coaches and in his teammates,” McMurtrey said. “He embraced his teammates this year and together they made goals and made each other better on a daily basis.”
At the heart of it all, Athay simply enjoys running. It is therapeutic, it strengthens bonds with his family and his teammates, it has taken him places he may not have gone otherwise and it has shaped who he is becoming.
“The sport has helped me become a better person,” Athay said. “When I’m running alone just easy miles, that is the best way to just go and think. I’m happier when I run.”