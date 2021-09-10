It wasn't officially the state championship meet, but Friday's Tiger-Grizz Invitational cross country meet featured a slew of some of Idaho's top runners and a few youngsters who intend to add to that list.

Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay, who was a key piece of the Tigers' state title team a year ago, won the Varsity A (5A/4A) race in a comfortable 16:13, while Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts, the defending 4A state champ, clocked 19:24.9 to win the girls Varsity A race.

Rocky Mountain won the boys and girls team titles with a balanced effort. On the boys' side, defending 5A state champion Idaho Falls placed a distant third behind Rocky Mountain and Preston.

The Skyline girls, defending 4A state champs, also placed third behind Rocky Mountain and Preston.

Salmon's Daniel Simmons finished with the top overall time of the day, crossing in 16:00.3 to win the Varsity B (3A/2A/1A) race.

The Salmon team came in second to Sugar-Salem, which scored 66 points to Salmon's 93.

The 3A state champion Diggers place five runners in the top 19 finishers, led by Brigham Dalling who placed fifth in 17:47.0.

Sugar-Salem's Jaresa Jackson clocked 20:57.8 to win the girls race. Soda Springs won the girls team title with 60 points and South Fremont was second with 88, followed by Salmon with 103 points.

Boys 5A/4A

Teams

1. Rocky Mountain 63

2. Preston 99

3. Idaho Falls 131

4. Blackfoot 136

5. Madison 141

6. Bishop Kelly 161

7. Thunder Ridge 164

8. Pocatello 208

9. Rigby 212

10. Skyline 217

11. Twin Falls 233

12. Highland 330

13. Century 372

14. Burley 393

15. Owyhee 396

16. Mountain Home 432

17. Bonneville 484

18. Shelley 485

19. Hillcrest 543

Individuals

1. Luke Athay 16:13, Idaho Falls

2. Trent Wigod 16:38, Rocky Mountain

3. Edison Leffler 16:41, Preston

4. Eli Gregory 16:44, Blackfoot

5. Stockton Stevens 16:45, Twin Falls

6. Sunny Gunn 16:49, Pocatello

7. Ryan Stutz16:56 , Madison

8. Seth Bingham 17:01, Thunder Ridge

9. Tyler Sainsbury 17:03, Rocky Mountain

10. Cooper Andrews 17:03, Thunder Ridge

10. Matt Thomas 17:03, Blackfoot

12. Garrett Hale 17:04, Preston

13. Austin Clough 17:12, Bishop Kelly

14. Keith Uitdewilligen 17:13, Rocky Mountain

15. Spencer Nelson 17:13, Rigby

16. Justin Whitehead 17:17, Blackfoot

17. Ridge Wilding 17:19, Skyline

18. Zac Pollock 17:20, Rocky Mountain

19. Logan Thomas 17:22, Madison

20. Brody Kemble 17:23, Middleton

Girls 5A/4A

Teams

1. Rocky Mountain 74

2. Preston 94

3. Skyline 107

4. Twin Falls 112

5. Pocatello 137

6. Idaho Falls 144

7. Thunder Ridge 162

8. Highland 212

9. Madison 250

10. Blackfoot 260

11. Mountain Home 289

12. Rigby 290

13. Owyhee 308

14. Burley 344

15. Century 398

16. Hillcrest 423

Individuals

1. Nelah Roberts 19:24.9, Skyline

2. Courtney Earl 19:39.9, Thunder Ridge

3. Bailey Bird 19:43.7, Pocatello

4. Brighton Heywood 20:28.0, Rocky Mountain

5. Elanor Eddington 20:38.0, Idaho Falls

6. Kayelee Austin 20:40.6, Middleton

7. Jessica Moss 20:43.8, Thunder Ridge

8. Abigail Robinson 20:45.6, Twin Falls

9. Hailey Renzello, 20:47.3, Pocatello

10. Julia Gilbert 20:54.7 , Mountain Home

11. Addie McCallister 21:00.2, Middleton

12. McKinley Scott 21:00.3, Preston

13. Alexandra Garvin 21:02.1, Rocky Mountain

14. Chloe Pollock 21:02.6, Rocky Mountain

15. Rachel Nelson 21:03.5, Rigby

15. Nolan Dickerson 21:03.5, Twin Falls

17. Anni Mickelsen 21:06.3, Skyline

18. Peyten Woodruff 21:08.2 , Rocky Mountain

19. Angelie Scott 21:10.2, Preston

20. Maren Leffler 21:10.5, Preston

Boys 3A/2A/1A

Teams

1. Sugar-Salem 66

2. Salmon 93

3. Snake River 110

4. North Fremont 130

5. Nampa Christian 130

6. South Fremont 177

7. West Side 186

8. Teton 202

9. Soda Springs 216

10. Grace 222

11. Bear Lake 293

12. Firth 320

13. West Jefferson 330

14. Butte County 339

Individual

1. Daniel Simmons 16:00.3, Salmon

2. Grady Mylander 16:25.4, Nampa Christian

3. Lincoln High 17:32.5, Snake River

4. Corbin Johnston 17:33.4, North Fremont

5. Brigham Dalling 17:47.0, Sugar-Salem

6. Keegan McCraw 17:48.2, Snake River

7. Hyrum Spencer 17:50.9, West Jefferson

8. Josh Lady 17:51.5, Nampa Christian

9. Max Palmer 17:53.6, North Fremont

10. Kayden Gentry 17:53.8, Soda Springs

11. Mason Smith 18:11.5, Sugar-Salem

12. Kohlbin Bragg 18:16.7, Salmon

13. Zack Johnston 18:19.1, North Fremont

14. Parker Dupree 18:19.6, Sugar-Salem

15. Tyler Saunders 18:23.3, Bear Lake

16. Connor Beck 18:25.4, South Fremont

17. Porter Holt 18:26.7, Sugar-Salem

18. Nathan Deschaine, 18:27.5, Salmon

19. Mason Lewis 18:28.3, Sugar-Salem

20. Brigham Renfroe 18:47.4 , Soda Springs

Girls 3A/2A/1A

Teams

1. Soda Springs 60

2. South Fremont 88

3. Salmon 103

4. Snake River 108

5. Sugar-Salem 121

6. Bear Lake 143

7. Malad 151

8. Bishop Kelly 160

9. West Side 168

10. West Jefferson 303

11. Grace 307

12. Teton 317

13. Nampa Christian 363

14. North Fremont 378

Individuals

1. Jaresa Jackson 20:57.8, Sugar-Salem

2. Taylor Redick 21:10.6, Challis

3. Johanna Ebert 21:33.1, West Side

4. Kinsee Hansen 21:36.6, Bear Lake

5. Cecily Eagleton 21:37.9, South Fremont

6. Breklynn Gee 21:40.1, South Fremont

7. Brynlee Simmons 21:45.5, Soda Springs

8. Rebekah Evans 21:47.1, Soda Springs

9. Ainslee Miller 21:48.7, Snake River

10. Hannah Evans 21:53.2, Soda Springs

11. Elise Kelsey 21:58.2, Bear Lake

12. Mckenzie Winegar 21:59.9, South Fremont

13. Aubrie Barzee 22:01.8, West Side

14. Brylin Bills 22:02.7, Salmon

15. Abby Williams 22:09.3, Salmon

16. Lizzie Beutler 22:14.2, Soda Springs

17. Sara Deschaine 22:20.1, Salmon

18. Ryley Klingler 22:21.5, Sugar-Salem

19. Shantel Hawkins 22:22.5, Firth

20. Reagan Van Orden 22:25.5, Snake River

 

