It wasn't officially the state championship meet, but Friday's Tiger-Grizz Invitational cross country meet featured a slew of some of Idaho's top runners and a few youngsters who intend to add to that list.
Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay, who was a key piece of the Tigers' state title team a year ago, won the Varsity A (5A/4A) race in a comfortable 16:13, while Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts, the defending 4A state champ, clocked 19:24.9 to win the girls Varsity A race.
Rocky Mountain won the boys and girls team titles with a balanced effort. On the boys' side, defending 5A state champion Idaho Falls placed a distant third behind Rocky Mountain and Preston.
The Skyline girls, defending 4A state champs, also placed third behind Rocky Mountain and Preston.
Salmon's Daniel Simmons finished with the top overall time of the day, crossing in 16:00.3 to win the Varsity B (3A/2A/1A) race.
The Salmon team came in second to Sugar-Salem, which scored 66 points to Salmon's 93.
The 3A state champion Diggers place five runners in the top 19 finishers, led by Brigham Dalling who placed fifth in 17:47.0.
Sugar-Salem's Jaresa Jackson clocked 20:57.8 to win the girls race. Soda Springs won the girls team title with 60 points and South Fremont was second with 88, followed by Salmon with 103 points.
Boys 5A/4A
Note: Full results for all races at athletic.net
Teams
1. Rocky Mountain 63
2. Preston 99
3. Idaho Falls 131
4. Blackfoot 136
5. Madison 141
6. Bishop Kelly 161
7. Thunder Ridge 164
8. Pocatello 208
9. Rigby 212
10. Skyline 217
11. Twin Falls 233
12. Highland 330
13. Century 372
14. Burley 393
15. Owyhee 396
16. Mountain Home 432
17. Bonneville 484
18. Shelley 485
19. Hillcrest 543
Individuals
1. Luke Athay 16:13, Idaho Falls
2. Trent Wigod 16:38, Rocky Mountain
3. Edison Leffler 16:41, Preston
4. Eli Gregory 16:44, Blackfoot
5. Stockton Stevens 16:45, Twin Falls
6. Sunny Gunn 16:49, Pocatello
7. Ryan Stutz16:56 , Madison
8. Seth Bingham 17:01, Thunder Ridge
9. Tyler Sainsbury 17:03, Rocky Mountain
10. Cooper Andrews 17:03, Thunder Ridge
10. Matt Thomas 17:03, Blackfoot
12. Garrett Hale 17:04, Preston
13. Austin Clough 17:12, Bishop Kelly
14. Keith Uitdewilligen 17:13, Rocky Mountain
15. Spencer Nelson 17:13, Rigby
16. Justin Whitehead 17:17, Blackfoot
17. Ridge Wilding 17:19, Skyline
18. Zac Pollock 17:20, Rocky Mountain
19. Logan Thomas 17:22, Madison
20. Brody Kemble 17:23, Middleton
Girls 5A/4A
Teams
1. Rocky Mountain 74
2. Preston 94
3. Skyline 107
4. Twin Falls 112
5. Pocatello 137
6. Idaho Falls 144
7. Thunder Ridge 162
8. Highland 212
9. Madison 250
10. Blackfoot 260
11. Mountain Home 289
12. Rigby 290
13. Owyhee 308
14. Burley 344
15. Century 398
16. Hillcrest 423
Individuals
1. Nelah Roberts 19:24.9, Skyline
2. Courtney Earl 19:39.9, Thunder Ridge
3. Bailey Bird 19:43.7, Pocatello
4. Brighton Heywood 20:28.0, Rocky Mountain
5. Elanor Eddington 20:38.0, Idaho Falls
6. Kayelee Austin 20:40.6, Middleton
7. Jessica Moss 20:43.8, Thunder Ridge
8. Abigail Robinson 20:45.6, Twin Falls
9. Hailey Renzello, 20:47.3, Pocatello
10. Julia Gilbert 20:54.7 , Mountain Home
11. Addie McCallister 21:00.2, Middleton
12. McKinley Scott 21:00.3, Preston
13. Alexandra Garvin 21:02.1, Rocky Mountain
14. Chloe Pollock 21:02.6, Rocky Mountain
15. Rachel Nelson 21:03.5, Rigby
15. Nolan Dickerson 21:03.5, Twin Falls
17. Anni Mickelsen 21:06.3, Skyline
18. Peyten Woodruff 21:08.2 , Rocky Mountain
19. Angelie Scott 21:10.2, Preston
20. Maren Leffler 21:10.5, Preston
Boys 3A/2A/1A
Teams
1. Sugar-Salem 66
2. Salmon 93
3. Snake River 110
4. North Fremont 130
5. Nampa Christian 130
6. South Fremont 177
7. West Side 186
8. Teton 202
9. Soda Springs 216
10. Grace 222
11. Bear Lake 293
12. Firth 320
13. West Jefferson 330
14. Butte County 339
Individual
1. Daniel Simmons 16:00.3, Salmon
2. Grady Mylander 16:25.4, Nampa Christian
3. Lincoln High 17:32.5, Snake River
4. Corbin Johnston 17:33.4, North Fremont
5. Brigham Dalling 17:47.0, Sugar-Salem
6. Keegan McCraw 17:48.2, Snake River
7. Hyrum Spencer 17:50.9, West Jefferson
8. Josh Lady 17:51.5, Nampa Christian
9. Max Palmer 17:53.6, North Fremont
10. Kayden Gentry 17:53.8, Soda Springs
11. Mason Smith 18:11.5, Sugar-Salem
12. Kohlbin Bragg 18:16.7, Salmon
13. Zack Johnston 18:19.1, North Fremont
14. Parker Dupree 18:19.6, Sugar-Salem
15. Tyler Saunders 18:23.3, Bear Lake
16. Connor Beck 18:25.4, South Fremont
17. Porter Holt 18:26.7, Sugar-Salem
18. Nathan Deschaine, 18:27.5, Salmon
19. Mason Lewis 18:28.3, Sugar-Salem
20. Brigham Renfroe 18:47.4 , Soda Springs
Girls 3A/2A/1A
Teams
1. Soda Springs 60
2. South Fremont 88
3. Salmon 103
4. Snake River 108
5. Sugar-Salem 121
6. Bear Lake 143
7. Malad 151
8. Bishop Kelly 160
9. West Side 168
10. West Jefferson 303
11. Grace 307
12. Teton 317
13. Nampa Christian 363
14. North Fremont 378
Individuals
1. Jaresa Jackson 20:57.8, Sugar-Salem
2. Taylor Redick 21:10.6, Challis
3. Johanna Ebert 21:33.1, West Side
4. Kinsee Hansen 21:36.6, Bear Lake
5. Cecily Eagleton 21:37.9, South Fremont
6. Breklynn Gee 21:40.1, South Fremont
7. Brynlee Simmons 21:45.5, Soda Springs
8. Rebekah Evans 21:47.1, Soda Springs
9. Ainslee Miller 21:48.7, Snake River
10. Hannah Evans 21:53.2, Soda Springs
11. Elise Kelsey 21:58.2, Bear Lake
12. Mckenzie Winegar 21:59.9, South Fremont
13. Aubrie Barzee 22:01.8, West Side
14. Brylin Bills 22:02.7, Salmon
15. Abby Williams 22:09.3, Salmon
16. Lizzie Beutler 22:14.2, Soda Springs
17. Sara Deschaine 22:20.1, Salmon
18. Ryley Klingler 22:21.5, Sugar-Salem
19. Shantel Hawkins 22:22.5, Firth
20. Reagan Van Orden 22:25.5, Snake River