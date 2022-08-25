1A
When you grow up in a town without stoplights, autumn means one of two things.
Chores or extra chores.
Of course, there is always a third option -- football.
In recent years, some rural eastern Idaho kids haven't had that third option.
Because in recent years, some of those 1A schools have been unable to field even an 8-man football team
But the lure of the pigskin is strong.
The idea of spending Friday nights in work gloves is enough to make teams put aside their regional rivalries and join forces.
For the love of the game. And the loathing of post hole pounding.
Clark County got together with Watersprings five years back to form a co-op, because neither school could field a team solo.
Soon thereafter, historical rivals Butte County and Mackay put aside their differences (or did they?) to form the Lost Rivers Pirates.
On the subject of historical rivalries, Mackay and Challis are cobbling together a co-op roster to represent Custer County in 1A Division 1.
What to call them is as yet undetermined. The Malice Viners? Perhaps the Custer Cobblers? We will have to wait and see.
And wouldn't you know it? Here come the Clark County Bobcats, forming like a thunderhead out of a faultless sky.
For the first time in six seasons, Clark will field a team and play an abbreviated 8-man independent season.
1AD1 High Desert Conference
More of a trio than a conference, the High Desert was a visionary co-op decision away from becoming a duet.
Grace and defending champ Butte County watched from afar as Challis wrestled with low participation, eventually celebrating as the Vikings joined up with Mackay for 2022.
"I hope it works out, and I hope they are competitive," Butte County coach Sam Thorngen said. "They could really put something special together up there."
Grace is pegged to jump to 2A some time in the next few years, and always brings a deep bench.
However, Butte County is back in force with talent and speed up and down the roster, making the Pirates the team to beat in the High Desert.
The wildcard is Challis/Mackay, and how well those two groups find a way to play under the same flag.
"Those are tough kids and proud communities," Thorngren said. "You never know what they might do."
1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference
With Mackay's co-op and inclusion in the High Desert Conference, the Rocky Mountain is down to three in North Gem, Rockland and Watersprings.
North Gem and Rockland both bring deeper rosters into the 2022 season, but what Watersprings may lack in roster depth, it more than makes up for in talent.
"Rockland lost the fewest kids to graduation and could be really good," first-year Watersprings coach Shane Remer said. "And North Gem (defending conference champs) has size and strength, and always plays us really tough."
At 2-7 with 12 players on the preseason roster, Watersprings will have to avoid injuries and lean on its skill players to be competitive.
BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES
It's not every 8-man team that brings back seven seniors from a state semifinalist.
But not every 8-man team is Butte County, and the 2022 Pirates look to be at least as good as the 2021 team.
The smart money says they are likely to be even better.
Faster, deeper, and bigger than just about any Butte County team this century, the Pirates are waiting to see if they can make up for the supreme senior leadership that led the team to a 7-2 season and the floor at Holt Arena.
"The seniors we had were great, great leaders," veteran coach Sam Thorngren said. "We have size, speed, and depth, but how do you replace those leadership things its so hard to put a number on?"
With more skill players and weight room warriors than would be responsible to list here, Thorngren notes that fans of BC football should be excited for 2022.
"We're going to be good. As good as we've been in a while," he said.
BUTTE COUNTY
COACH: Sam Thorngren, 16th season
LAST YEAR: 7-2, 2-0, (lost in state semifinals)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Treyton Miller, Sr., RB/DL; Cory Gamett, Sr., QB/DL; Rebel Beard, Sr., TE/DB; Lawson Moncur, Sr., RB/DB; Brody Westergard, Jr., FLEX/DB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Carey, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Watersprings, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Wilder, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Challis/Mackay, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Raft River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
CHALLIS / MACKAY
At the time of this writing, coaches Andy Baker and Brad Krosch were still trying to work out the details of their football co-op.
Not details such as defensive formation or depth charts. Not details such as substitution rotations and 2-point conversion misdirection.
No, the details they are working through are much, much more basic.
"We're still trying to figure out what this does to our schedule, and our travel arrangements, and practice times, dates, locations," Baker said. "We will get to gameplan and working together as a team later."
Both teams bring approximately 10 players to the co-op, with Challis brining its crop of skill players to perfectly fit in with Mackay's group of bigger, stronger players.
"It's a good fit, because what we're missing they have, and vice-versa," Baker said.
In addition to four-year quarterback Aedan Baker, and fellow seniors Hoak Corgatelli and Bronc Jensen, fans can also expect to see freshman flashes from Teag Erickson and Rigin Dixon.
"Me and coach Krosch are definitely on board and looking to match up our rosters and get some football excitement back in these towns," Baker said.
CHALLIS/ MACKAY
COACHES: Andy Baker/Brad Krosch, first season co-op
LAST YEAR: 1-12 combined
IMPACT PLAYERS: Aedan Baker, Sr., QB/DE (4 year starter), now 6-3; Hoak Corgatelli, Sr., RB/LB Bronc Jensen, Sr., WR/DB; Koden Krosch, So., QB; Taylor Rogers, So, C; Grayson Chandler, JR., OL/DL; Chance Brower, Jr., WR.
SCHEDULE TBD
WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS
When you have 12 players to fill out an 8-man football roster like Watersprings, it means your 8-man offense can't practice against an 8-man defense -- and vice-versa.
That means coaches at linebacker, and tackling dummies plugging the A-gap.
It also means all 12 players have a huge role, and the brotherhood of the huddle is tighter than a slip-knot.
Just ask seniors Peyton West and Jrew Plocher.
Back for one more season, the tailback and quarterback, respectively, are bent on improving on 2021's two-win campaign.
"With winning just two games, we are taking everybody seriously," first-year Watersprings head coach Shane Remer said. "We have some young talent, and Peyton and Jrew will be impact players for sure."
The need for quality line play is magnified in 8-man, and coach Remer has juniors Luke Mathison, Landyn Remer, Luke Henry and Bode Souza lined up for trench duty.
Coach Remer also points to Elvin Lin as a gamebreaker.
"Elvin is pretty explosive, and we will try to use Jrew in roles that aren't quarterback related," Remer said.
WATERSPRINGS
COACH: Shane Remer, first season
LAST YEAR: 2-7, 1-2 (lost in first round of playoffs)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Jrew Plocher, Sr., QB/DB, Peyton West, Sr., RB/LB; Landyn Remer, Jr., OL/DL; Luke Mathison Jr., OL/DL; Luke Henry, So., OL/DL, Bode Souza, So., OL/DL; Elvin Lin, Jr., WR/DB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. Hansen, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Butte County, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Mackay/Challis, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. North Gem, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Rockland, 4 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY BOBCATS
Dubois is doing the old Blues Brothers thing.
They're getting the band back together.
For the first time since 2016, the Clark County Bobcats (sans co-op) will trot out onto the field in Dubois, getting loud and proud for the homefolks.
Following a push by a group of local kids and parents this past spring, the Clark County administration determined there was enough interest to dust of the orange helmets and have a season.
Rookie head coach Tyson Schwartz has what he calls a "good group of 10 kids ready," though he and his staff are hoping to recruit more.
"The kids committed to getting the team back, and we have some good resources in the community," Schwartz said. "We're excited to see how it goes."
As with any 8-man team that has just two bench players, the Bobcats will lean on linemen Kooper Mickelsen, Makay Mickelsen, and Eric Barrientos.
At the time of this writing, Clark County will observe an independent schedule, facing varsity teams from North Gem, Rockland, Richfield, and Lima (Mont.).
CLARK COUNTY
COACH: Tyson Schwartz, first season
LAST YEAR: Did not field a team
IMPACT PLAYERS: Ivan Perez, Sr., RB/LB; Eric Barrientos, So., OL/DL; Kooper Mickelsen, Jr., OL/DL; Makay Mickelsen, Jr., OL/DL; Hunter Stevens, So., WR/DB.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 at Castleford JV, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Mackay/Challis JV, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. North Gem, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Rockland, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Richfield, 3 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Lima (MT), 3 p.m.