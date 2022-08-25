2A
With back-to-back showings in the state title game, Firth is proving year after year that they belong in any conversation involving 2A football royalty.
The king of that monarchy continues to be the West Side Pirates, however, with back-to-back washout state title wins over the Cougars.
With many of their skill players back for 2022, the Cougars are the odds-on favorites to unseat North Fremont as Nuclear Conference champions.
"Everybody knows Firth is going to be very good and has a clear path to win it," Salmon coach Trey Infanger said. "North lost a lot of very, very good players but are always good."
With new coaches taking over at Ririe, West Jefferson, Firth, and Salmon (Infanger was technically the assistant in 2021), questions abound in the minds of game-planners up and down the Nuclear Conference.
"There are a lot of unknowns, and I think the second to third spot in our conference is wide open," Infanger said.
For Ririe's first-year coach Josh Huntsman, playing in the Nuke is a privilege to be savored all fall.
"It's anybody's ballgame every week in the Nuclear Conference, and I'm excited we get to go out and play each and every week," he said.
While Firth may be the favorite, North Fremont hasn't lost a conference game since 2018.
"It's true North lost a bunch of talented kids, but good programs can handle losing kids, and I think North has as good a chance as anybody," West Jefferson coach Kip Blanchard said.
North Fremont has been close, but can't seem to catch a break in the playoffs. The Huskies have beaten Firth in the regular season, but couldn't take out the Cougars in the playoffs. Is this the year for North Fremont, which was No. 1 in the preseason media poll behind West Side and Firth.
FIRTH COUGARS
If you haven't seen the Gage Vasquez show, this is your last chance.
Bounding around like an angry jackrabbit, Vasquez has broken more ankles than a camouflage cattle guard.
Stack the box, run five linebackers, lock a spy -- none of it works.
Because in addition to being a top-shelf ankle breaker, Vasquez is Firth's quarterback -- turning triple teams into open passes to guys like tailback Burton Park.
Vasquez has led the Cougars to the state title game each of the past two seasons, and each time Firth was throttled by West Side.
Firth lost 10 seniors from the 2021 silver medal team, but has 12 newly minted seniors back for 2022.
Rigo Vasquez takes over the reins at Firth, and fans should expect little change from the recipe that led the blue-and-black to back-to-back title games.
FIRTH
COACH: Rigo Vasquez, first season
LAST YEAR: 9-3, 3-1 (lost in state title game)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Gage Vasquez, Sr., QB; Kyle Jacobsen, Sr., LB; Burton Park, Sr., RB/DB; Alex Vasquez, Sr., WR/DB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. West Side, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Declo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Ririe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Salmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. North Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
North Fremont graduates top players every year, but the Huskies always win (four straight district titles, four total losses in four years) and they always run the ball.
The Huskies lost all-staters in quarterback Jordan Lenz and running back AJ Hill.
Jed Hill will take over at the quarterback spot as a junior and gaggle of running backs will join him in the backfield. Head coach Ben Lenz said Carson Packer, Angel Romero, Jacob Hill and Karson Bohn will each have equal opportunities to carry the ball depending on matchups.
The Huskies will play with more two tight end sets, giving Hank Richardson and Dax Cherry additional opportunities.
Despite beating Firth in the regular season two years in a row, the Cougars have proven to be the Huskies kryptonite in the playoffs. North Fremont has lost two straight semifinals to Firth.
-Koster Kennard/Post Register
NORTH FREMONT
COACH: Ben Lenz, 10th season
LAST YEAR: 9-1, 4-0 (lost in state semifinals)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Jed Hill, jr., QB; Hank Richardson, sr., TE/ DE; Carson Packer, sr., RB/LB ; Angel Romero, sr., RB/DE
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Melba, 2 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Salmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Firth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Ririe, 7 p.m.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
With three combined wins over the past two seasons, the going has been tough up Ririe way.
Numbers and enthusiasm are typically up year to year during the preseason, but wins totals are down.
Part of the problem is the competition in the Nuclear Conference, which is one of Idaho's top-rated conferences by power ranking and state playoff performance.
But Jefferson County kids and coaches aren't the type to make those kinds of excuses -- or any excuses, for that matter.
What they will make is plans.
Plans for changing up their defense to take advantage of speed. Plans to work on an offensive scheme that drives at an opponent's breaking points.
"Ours is all about daily improvement," first-year coach Josh Huntsman said. "We have a lot of skill players back and a bunch of strong kids who have spent their time in the weight room."
Fans can expect to see a heavy dose of junior tailback Kyle McMurtrey who is expected to be taking handoffs from quarterback Dennis Barnett.
RIRIE
COACH: Josh Huntsman, first season
LAST YEAR: 1-7, 0-4
IMPACT PLAYERS: Kyle McMurtrey, Jr., RB/LB; Jackson Johnson, WR/DB; Aaron Martinez, Jr., OL/DL
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 at Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Wendell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Salmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Firth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
SALMON
Back in the day, guys like Trey Infanger and David Schroeder and J.D. Folsom played 3A ball in the Mountain Rivers Conference.
These days, Salmon seems bent on playing half of its non-conference schedule against the Mountain Rivers, taking on South Fremont and Teton for the second-straight season.
"For being 2A, I think we have as tough of as a schedule as there is in the state," said Infanger, now the Salmon head coach.
Salmon brings 10 seniors back for 2022 on a roster that numbers just 22. Notable among those seniors are speedster tailbacks James Baumer and Michael Gebhart.
With limited numbers, however, Infanger said Salmon's success will come down to health and line play.
"We've simplified things from last season, and I am excited to see how our new offense runs," he said. "But I will say, people are going to have a tough time tackling Baumer. He's a great player who could have played with any of those old Salmon teams."
SALMON
COACH: Trey Infanger, first season
LAST YEAR: 2-5, 1-3
IMPACT PLAYERS: James Baumer, Sr., RB/LB; Hesston Hoggan, Sr., QB/S; Michael Gebhart; Logan Shepherd, Sr., DB/LB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Sentinal (MT) JV, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. South Fremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Cole Valley Christian (at Carey)
Sept. 16 at Teton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Ririe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. North Fremont, 7p.m.
Oct. 7 at Firth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
WEST JEFFERSON PANTHERS
In his most famous quote, philosopher Soren Kierkegaard said: "Life can only be understood backwards, but must be lived forwards."
True enough, but particularly true for the West Jefferson Panthers.
With most of its line and skill llost to the inevitable, relentless march of time, new faces are going to be learning how to find open spaces in new places.
Seniors Creed Jacobs and Josh Reyes return from the 2021 Panthers who made it to the opening round of the state playoffs.
The triple threat running back corps of Mac Smith, Bentley Lundsbury and Cooper Hall will work first-year coach Kip Blanchard's Wing-T offense -- and it's all looking forward.
"We're going to be super young," Blanchard said. "We have 42 out, they've been in the offseason weights program, and the kids have bought in."
Lundsbury will serve as the lightning to Smith's thunder, and Hall is expected to serve what Blanchard calls a Swiss Army Knife role.
WEST JEFFERSON
COACH: Kip Blanchard, first season
LAST YEAR: 5-4, 2-2 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Josh Reyes, Sr., OL/DL; Creed Jacobs, Sr., QB/S; Cooper Hall, Jr., RB/LB; Mac Smith, Sr., RB/MLB; Bentley Lundsbury, Jr., RB/LB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Teton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Ririe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Salmon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Firth, 7 p.m.