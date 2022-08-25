Firth beats Declo football
Buy Now

As the ref signals the touchdown and Declo defensive back Dalton Powell holds his head in dismay, Firth’s Burton Park celebrates the game-winning score during Firth’s 20-16 state playoff win over Declo in Holt Arena.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

2A

With back-to-back showings in the state title game, Firth is proving year after year that they belong in any conversation involving 2A football royalty.

 

Tags

Recommended for you