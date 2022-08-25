3A
Sugar-Salem’s 2021 season ended an inch short of a fourth 3A state championship when Weiser’s Brett Spencer tackled star running back Carson Harris ending the game at 34-33 in double overtime.
“I think (our players) understand how close we actually were,” Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins said. “Being in that game the last for years, three of the four we’ve been able to come out on top. The taste is different between the two outcomes obviously. And just the sourness of the season ended last season just kind of encouraged our kids go the extra mile, push a little harder and work to get a little better.”
Sugar-Salem is still the team to beat in the Mountain Rivers Conference until South Fremont or Teton can beat the Diggers.
Harris returns for his junior season after rushing for 965 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.
The Diggers lost their next three leading rushers from last season opening up a bevy of carries.
Danny Neal returns as the team’s starting quarterback after passing for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season as the Diggers’ starter.
South Fremont will look to replace one of the area's top athletes in Kaimen Peebles while Teton has a new coach in David Joyce.
Joyce, who's had success building programs, said he's no worried about Sugar-Salem. The focus is on establishing a standard at Teton.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS
Kamien Peebles passed for over 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns combined the past two seasons, but the two-time all-state signal caller has graduated.
Sophomore Bryce Johnson will hold the same position of South Fremont quarterback this season but his skill set looks far different.
At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds with athleticism that helped him make the basketball team as a freshman, Johnson looks the part of bruising running back. He'll likely carry the ball as much as any of South Fremont's backs.
To facilitate the quarterback change, South Fremont has changed its offensive base formation. Now the team will start with two tight ends on the field, Kolby Clark and Peyson Yancey will fill those spots.
Hunter Hobbs, Hadley Hill and Raiden Whitmore will join Johnson in the backfield. Hobbs and Hill each played significant time in the Cougar backfield
SOUTH FREMONT
COACH: Chad Hill, 10th season
LAST YEAR: 4-6, 0-2 (lost in the state quarterfinal)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Bryce Johnson, jr., QB; Hunter Hobbs, sr., LB/RB; Preston Stoddard, jr., WR/DB; Nielsen Glascock, jr., C
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 vs. Wood River, 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Salmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Jackson Hole, WY, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Snake River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Teton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Sugar-Salem
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
After three straight state championships, the Diggers lost by the slimmest of margins as running back Carson Harris was tackled at inch shy of winning the 3A state title game in double overtime to Weiser.
Harris, now a junior, looks to shoulder a heavy workload similar to the one he carried last season when injuries hit Sugar-Salem's backfield. He rushed for 965 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 13 scores.
Quarterback Danny Neal returns for his senior season after losing his top three pass catchers to graduation. Ty Hirrlinger will highlight a talented group of receivers.
The Diggers' defensive line looks like the strength of its defense as Kaden Summers, Kort Summers and Ryan Bingham all return to the rotation.
SUGAR-SALEM
COACH: Tyler Richins, ninth season
LAST YEAR: 8-3, 2-0 (lost championship game)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Carson Harris, jr., RB; Danny Neal, sr., QB; Kaden Summers, sr., OL/DL; Kort Summers, OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Filer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Shelley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Star Valley, WY, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Layton Christian, UT, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Teton, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at South Fremont, 7 p.m.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Expect a new look on both sides of the ball as first-year head coach David Joyce takes over the program.
"We're just looking for consistency and stacking good days on top of each other," Joyce said.
The Timberwolves gave up nearly 31 points per game last season, ranking among the bottom in 3A. They also scored 16 points per game, meaning there's plenty of work to do on both sides of the ball, Joyce noted.
There was competition for the starting quarterback spot between Jarom Heuseveldt and Jack Nelson.
Joyce said the expectation is for a fast, spread offense to to jump start the offense.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
TETON
COACH: David Joyce, first year
LAST YEAR: 2-6, 1-1
IMPACT PLAYERS: Jarom Heuseveldt, sr., QB, Jake Allen, jr., OL/LB; Jack Joyce, jr., RB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 vs. Jackson Hole (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Salmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at South Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Sugar-Salem, 7:30 p.m.