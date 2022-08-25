5A
District 5-6 will have a bit of new look this year as Idaho Falls drops back down to 4A and Thunder Ridge debuts a new head coach with a familiar last name.
The one constant however is Rigby.
The Trojans have established themselves as the team to beat in the district and have been a force at the state level after earning a second 5A state championship in three years last season.
Rigby graduated a ton of talented players, meaning two things heading into 2022: There might be a learning curve as the new players embrace their roles, and there will plenty of opportunities for the new players to shine at the varsity level.
"Our goal is to learn and grow over the first four or five games," coach Armando Gonzalez said, noting that the team's main goal is always to win the conference and get the first-round bye for the playoffs.
A big part of the Trojans' run to three straight state title games has been the play of their quarterback with Keegan Thompson and Tiger Aldolpho each leading the team to championships and now playing at Division I colleges.
Junior Luke Flowers steps into the spotlight this season after seeing some action as a backup a year ago.
Last year it was Madison handing the Trojans their only loss of the season and earning a playoff spot with three straight conference wins. They may also have an up-and-coming quarterback in Ben Dredge.
Idaho Falls, which had a solid season at 6-3 overall, is back in 4A.
Thunder Ridge was winless in conference play a year ago after showing enough improvement to reach the playoffs in 2020.
The Titans have a new coach, whose name should sound familier to local football fans.
Michael Burger, son of long-time Skyline coach Scott Berger, takes over the helm after being an assistant at Highland.
RIGBY TROJANS
If Rigby is going to make a run at another state title the Trojans will have to do it with plenty of new faces. Motivation won't be an issue.
"We have a target on us every week," coach Armando Gonzalez said. "You're everybody's big game."
Gonzalez has set a standard for the program that younger players have to buy into and they'll get tested early with five consecutive road games to open the season. The team's first home game? Two-time 4A champion Skyline visits Sept. 30.
The goal is always to get better by the time conference play starts and take care of business against conference teams in preparation for the playoffs.
RIGBY
COACH: Armando Gonzalez, sixth season
LAST YEAR: 11-1, 3-1 (won state title)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Luke Flowers, jr., QB; Zxaeb Falevai, sr., DB; Conner Gneiting, sr., LB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Coeur d'Alene, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Sky View (UT), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at American Fork (UT), 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
The Titans are no longer considered the new kids on the block after making the playoffs in 2020. But an 0-4 showing in conference play last season might have been a speedbump in the program's progress.
Michael Berger takes over as head coach after spending six years as a Highland assistant.
If anyone knows the football landscape in the area, it's Berger, the son of longtime Skyline coach Scott Berger and a former Grizzlie quarterback.
"We're way further along than I expected," Berger said, noting one of the top priorities for the coaching staff was to get players to buy into a new program.
"We're laying the groundwork," he said.
Getting back to the playoffs will be a challenge, with state champion Rigby and perenial power Highland still considered the teams to beat and Madison looking to continue its improvement from last season.
THUNDER RIDGE
COACH: Michael Berger, first season
LAST YEAR: 3-5, 0-4
IMPACT PLAYERS: Conner Hall, sr., DB; Owen Ward, sr., OL; Porter Brizzee, sr., WR
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Minico, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Middleton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Rigby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Highland, 7 p.m.
MADISON BOBCATS
The Bobcats lost three of their first six games last season before head coach Chandler Rhoads switched Ben Dredge from running back to quarterback.
Dredge carried the Bobcats to three straight conference wins including a win over the eventual 5A state champion and rival Rigby — the Trojans only loss of the season.
The Bobcats' strong finish helped them to a three-way tie for the district crown and a playoff berth.
Dredge returns to captain the Bobcats this season, but with all new weapons. Backs like Porter Cottle, Barkley Bett and Austin Cottrell should help lighten his load a bit. His receiving weapons will include: Chase Crane, Trevin Lords, Javen Ball, Kauner Eysser and Hyrum Sheets.
Defensively, the Bobcats bring back all three starting linebackers and two pass rushing machines in Klarke McKane and Caden Cottle.
-Koster Kennard/Post Register
MADISON
COACH: Chandler Rhoads, second season
LAST YEAR: 6-4, 3-1 (lost in first round of playoffs)
IMPACT PLAYERS: Ben Dredge, sr., QB; Chase Crane, jr., WR/ DB; Klarke McKane, sr., DE/OL; Caden Cottle, sr., DE
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Owyhee, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Toole HS, (UT) 8 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Rigby, 7 p.m.