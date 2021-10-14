It may be easy to forget, but Rigby hasn’t always been a football authority. A few years ago, the Trojans had yet to establish itself in the 5A market. They weren’t one of the best teams in the state. Head coach Armando Gonzalez busied himself with creating a good team, not an empire.
Back then, Gonzalez says, maybe the Trojans would feel something extra for their Friday night showdown with Highland, set for 7 p.m. in Rigby: Some excitement, some anticipation, some nerves — the good kind — ahead of one of the biggest games in the state.
“Now, after a few years,” Gonzalez said, “there’s no real difference in terms of how we prepare or what we say or what we do. I know the emotions on Friday night will be a little high, especially at the beginning, but once those die off and wear down, it just comes down to playing football and executing.”
For Rigby, though, that’s part of what makes this 5A conference matchup so intriguing. To wit: No. 1 Rigby (7-0) will host No. 4 Highland (6-1). Winner secures the 5A District 5/6 conference championship and a spot in the state playoffs. Forget classifications, though. These are two of the best teams in the state.
But the Trojans will be shorthanded. Last week, starting cornerback Zxaeb Falevai sustained a hand injury that will sideline him for this one. Starting linebacker Logan Fredericksen did too, going down with a knee injury that will keep him on the shelf for an unknown period of time. Wide receiver Taylor Freeman will play through an ankle injury that’s been nagging him. Even linebacker Hunter Nield broke his hand in practice this week, but he plans to get a cast and play Friday.
“Good to go,” Nield said.
The Trojans didn’t need it, but it’s given them an extra shot of motivation to topple the Rams. With wins in these final two regular-season games, Rigby can secure the East No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the 5A state playoffs, which would give the injured Trojans time to heal up. It would also hand Rigby home-field advantage for the majority of the postseason.
If the Trojans drop this one, though, they can earn a playoff spot by beating Madison next week. Then Rigby would slot into the East No. 2 seed. But if the Trojans fall short next week too, they could get into the playoffs by earning an at-large bid, which goes to remaining schools in each region that have the best winning percentage against other 5A teams, including out-of-state schools that meet enrollment criteria.
Rigby can beat Highland and render that information useless, to be sure, but it matters. Gonzalez doesn’t shy away from the circumstances around this contest. The Trojans have now entered the portion of the season that the club values most — the postseason. At least in some ways.
“The way we’ve always approached it is every game is a championship game. You’re playing a championship-caliber team on a weekly basis toward the end of the season,” Gonzalez said. “So every game is a one-game playoff for us.”
This one may well be Rigby’s most difficult yet. Highland is a perennial powerhouse, a 5A force that hasn’t missed a first-round bye in the playoffs in more than a decade. These Rams hardly look different. Their only loss this season came in Week 0, a five-point loss to Rocky Mountain. Since, they’ve reeled off six straight wins, and none have been particularly close: A 41-14 win over Pocatello, a 42-16 trouncing of Madison, a 24-14 victory over Thunder Ridge.
The tip of the spear is quarterback Jack Whitmer, a 6-foot senior whose passing numbers look like this: 11 touchdowns, one interception, 70% completion percentage, 198 yards per game and 13 yards per completion. He’s also collected six rushing touchdowns and 48 yards per game on the ground.
The Rams’ offense also works so well — they’re averaging 33 points a game — because of skill players like running back Eli Parrish (six touchdowns, 6.6 yards per carry) and receivers Raimon Barela (three touchdowns, 61 receiving yards per game) and Kevin Dahlstrom (two touchdowns, 52 receiving yard a game).
“Jack is quietly making progress each week,” Highland coach Gino Mariani told the Idaho State Journal earlier this season. “He’s engineering quality drives every possession.”
Here is where Rigby’s injuries come in. Junior Connor Gneiting will help fill Fredericksen’s spot at linebacker, as will junior Zach Hawkes. In Falevai’s place at cornerback will be senior Robby Boone, who replaced Falevai when he went down last week against Blackfoot. “He was playing pretty well last week, and he’s had a good week of practice,” Gonzalez said.
That matters too. Last week, when Fredericksen and Falevai came out early, the Trojans had to plug replacements in on the fly. Now, Gneiting, Hawkes and Boone have had the week to prepare.
“They know they’ve got a huge role to fill with a few key players out,” Nield said. “They’ve done a heck of a job during practice this week.”
Nield and Gonzalez agreed on this: Highland will roll out any number of formations. The Rams don’t lean spread like some teams, nor do they stick to the rushing game like others. Mariani, who also calls offensive plays, beats you by making checks and adjustments at the line of scrimmage.
“He’s one of the best play-callers at the high school level I’ve ever been around and seen,” Gonzalez said. “He does a phenomenal job of putting his players in good positions to make big plays for them because of how he formations and shifts and motions. They run what they run and they do it well, and they do it out of a lot of looks.”
Still, Rigby is honing in on other parts of the Highland attack, in particular the Rams’ defensive line. Gonzalez called Highland’s front four the best his team has seen yet. Highland’s combination of Sloan Lambson, Kody Colvin and Drew Roberts have wreaked havoc in backfields, but the interesting part is that they’ve done so without bringing extra pressure.
“You can tell they’re very well-coached up front,” Gonzalez said. “Those guys are definitely their strength.”
To counter, Rigby will usher out an offensive line that has shuffled in recent weeks because of injuries, but Gonzalez likes the group that started last week: Seniors Damian Morales at left tackle, Ethan Yorgesen at left guard, Kannon Koster at center, Deion Tawzer at right guard and Colter Thomas at right tackle.
It’s working so far. Last week, the Trojans gashed the Broncos for 212 rushing yards. The week before that, against Idaho Falls, Rigby ground out 220 rushing yards. Senior Zheik Falevai has led the charge on the ground, churning out 20 carries for 128 yards and 18 carries for 82 yards in those games, respectively.
Plus, Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho — who committed to Weber State last month — produced solid outings in those games too: Against Blackfoot, Adolpho completed 11 of 18 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. Against Idaho Falls, Adolpho hit on 21 of 34 passes for 305 yards, a score and an interception.
In other words: This game might be won at the line of scrimmage.
“I think that’ll be a good matchup up front to see how we fare,” Gonzalez said. “Both protecting the quarterback and in running the football.”
Friday, though, will also serve as senior night for Rigby. Thirty-two Trojans will play their final game at home — against Highland, at that.
Maybe that’s poetic, though: Powerhouse Rigby against powerhouse Highland, for a conference championship. Playoff positioning. A chance for players to let injuries heal. Some things just feel right.
“It’s crazy to think this is our last home game ever,” Nield said. “Especially being here at Rigby, where football means so much to everyone. With everything with my teammates and coaches, with how much they’ve taught me, I feel like it’s good to go out with a good bang against a good opponent.”