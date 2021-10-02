Bonneville tops Shelley to snap 16-game losing streak
It's been two years, 16 straight losses to be exact, but the Bonneville football team is finally back in the win column.
It took a last-minute goal-line stand and a couple of second-half field goals, but the Bees beat previously unbeaten Shelley 13-7 on Friday night.
"It was amazing," coach Kevin Kempf said. "These kids deserve to feel victory because they work their butts off."
The game was tied 7-7 at the half and remained a defensive battle for the final two quarters.
Kempf credited Bonneville's run defense in a matchup against Shelley's strong offensive line. The Bees' defense also forced four turnovers, three forced by middle linebacker RJ Woods.
"We just haven't been able to put it together, but tonight we did," Kempf said of ending the losing streak.
Briggs Hansen connected on field goals of 37 and 20 yards in the second half. Koah Harrigfeld caught the first-half touchdown from Jacob Perez.
The Bees (1-6, 1-1) play the Civil War rivalry game next week against Hillcrest.
Kempf said there was about 10 minutes of celebrating after Friday's win, but the focus was already shifting to the rivalry game.
"We just beat the No. 2-ranked team in the state at their house," Kempf said. "We go into Hillcrest with a great deal of confidence."
Sugar-Salem earns third straight win with victory over Preston
Sugar-Salem topped Preston 24-14 Friday night for its third straight win.
The Diggers (3-2) scored 17 points in the first quarter. Ricardo Contreras opened up the scoring with a 39-yard field goal to cap a nine-play, 53-yard drive. Sugar-Salem's defense then forced two straight turnovers and followed with scores.
“We were giving them some difficult looks,” Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins said. “We knew coming in that they want to really throw the ball. We kind of adjusted some things to give us an advantage in the secondary, which allowed some different looks than what they’ve seen or they expected. We were just able to capitalize on those.”
Preston attempted a comeback in the second half but it proved too little too late.
Junior quarterback Danny Neal managed his way to 150 yards on 11 of 18 passing with one touchdown and one interception.
“He’s come along great,” Richins said. “We’re happy with what he’s doing. He’s progressing each and every week. And we’re just excited to see what happens when we head into conference play.”
Carson Harris led all rushers with 75 yards on 18 carries and Boyd Sorenson added 32 yards on three carries.
After dropping their first two games, the Diggers have won their last three games.
The Diggers will open conference play next week against Teton in Driggs.
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Blackfoot gets back to even, shuts out Hillcrest
At this time a week ago, Blackfoot was facing the same problem it had on two previous occasions: It had dropped a one-point decision.
The Broncos plan to leave that in the past.
Blackfoot used a 24-0 win over Hillcrest Friday night to get back to .500, at 3-3, good for first place in the 4A District 6 conference with a 2-0 league record.
The Broncos registered two touchdowns in the first half, good for a 14-0 lead at the intermission, and they only added to it in the second stanza.
Blackfoot (3-3, 2-0) will visit 5A power Rigby next week, while Hillcrest (0-6, 0-2) will play Bonneville.
Skyline cruises to win over Madison
At Madison, Kenyon Sadiq scored three touchdowns as the Grizzlies won their second straight, 28-14 over the Bobcats.
Skyline scored a touchdown late in the first quarter on a pass from Lachlan Haacke to Caden Taggart. Taggart topped 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving.
The Grizzlies led 18-14 when Ian Galbreaith intercepted a pass to keep the momentum with Skyline.
“We’re improving and we’re excited,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said, “We were consistent throughout the whole game.”
Skyline (3-3) plays Idaho Falls next week in the Emotion Bowl rivalry game.
South Fremont falls to Marsh Valley
South Fremont fell 21-20 to Marsh Valley for its third loss in a row.
The Cougars ultimately lost the game in the last minute when a fake extra point resulted in an interception.
South Fremont’s offense started slow, like it has in its previous two losses, and went scoreless in the first half. Marsh Valley took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Quarterback Kaimen Peebles hit wide receiver Cooper Hurt for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game at 7. Then running back Rylan Miller caught a 36-yard pass to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead.
After two Marsh Valley scores to start the fourth quarter, South Fremont drove down the field and cut the lead to 21-20 before trying the two-point conversion that ultimately failed.
South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said a myriad of factors have led to his team’s first half struggles.
“We’re just not making plays,” Hill said. “Our o-line is struggling to pick up the pass rush. Kaimen’s struggling to get the ball out of his hand quick enough, receivers are struggling to get open quick enough.”
South Fremont will have its bye week next week before playing at Sugar-Salem(3-2) the following week.
Butte County blows out Dietrich, 40-8
At Butte County, Trey Miller had over 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates and the defense was solid overall with Cory Gamett forcing three turnovers with the help of his brother, Boone Gamett, good for a 40-8 win over Dietrich.
The Pirates were up 6-0 after the first, but in the second, the Blue Devils took the lead.
Brody Westergard returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Pirates back on top.
“What was tight game, turned into a runaway,” coach Sam Thorngren said.
Butte County (4-1) will play Challis next week in its first conference game.
Scores
North Gem 54, Challis 0
Firth 75, Ririe 0
Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14
Butte County 40, Dietrich 8
Bonneville 13, Shelley 7
Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0
Skyline 38, Madison 14
Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19
Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14
Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20
North Fremont 64, Salmon 0
Snake River 46, Teton 21