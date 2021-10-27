Well, the regular season is behind us and it’s time for the state playoffs. It’s been a long nine weeks, but in some ways, maybe it feels like it flew by. Either way, for the first round, District 6 has eight matchups on deck.
5A
East No. 3 Madison at West No. 4 Meridian
4A
No. 8 Shelley vs. No. 9 Preston
No. 5 Blackfoot vs. No. 12 Middleton
No. 15 Bonneville at No. 2 Pocatello
No. 6 Skyline vs. No. 11 Lakeland
2A
No. 6 Firth vs. No. 11 Aberdeen
No. 9 West Jefferson at No. 8 Melba
1AD2
Watersprings at Castleford
Let’s break down each one.
Madison vs. Meridian // 7 p.m. Friday at Meridian // Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
This matchup will be interesting for a few unique reasons. The main one: Madison is coming off its best win of the year, a comeback victory over previously-unbeaten Rigby, good for a spot in the playoffs. More importantly, the Bobcats enter on a three-game win streak, which is what matters this time of year.
For Madison, the tip of the spear is quarterback Ben Dredge, who put up these numbers last week against Rigby: 16-for-26 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, plus 26 carries for 107 yards and two scores. He used his dual-threat abilities to torch Rigby, which is really saying something.
But Meridian will be a difficult out. The Warriors’ only three losses all year have come to three of the best teams in the state, and they’ve kept each close: A 14-13 loss to Mountain View, a 24-23 defeat to Eagle and a 24-21 setback against Rocky Mountain. If you’re going to lose three games, make it against those three.
In its wins, though, Meridian has been formidable. The Warriors are averaging 32 points per game in victories.
So for Madison, if there was ever a time to employ the defense it showed against Rigby, it’s now.
Shelley vs. Preston // 7 p.m. Friday at Shelley // Audio on Idaho Sports
Within District 6, this is the only first-round matchup between teams that faced each other during the regular season. Back on Aug. 27, the Russets recorded a 15-6 win over the Indians. In that tilt, the Russets scored twice in the fourth frame, including one via safety, which helped them pull away.
Since, both teams have seen similar results. Both will enter at 6-3. If being hot matters, that advantage goes to Preston, which has won two of its last three. Shelley has dropped three of four.
If nothing else, though, the Russets will give the Indians a look they haven’t seen from anyone else. Shelley plays football like some smaller schools do: In a tight formation, with two tight ends, the quarterback under center and a fullback sandwiched between the quarterback and running back.
That will probably result in a fast game. Against Skyline last week, Shelley quarterback Brecker Williams tossed just 13 passes. Whether that will be enough to earn a second win over Preston remains to be seen.
Blackfoot vs. Middleton // 7 p.m. Friday at Blackfoot // Audio on NFHS Network
Statements like these have become cliche, and for good reason, but Blackfoot might be the best playoff team with a losing record. The Broncos will enter at 4-5 (3-1 in conference, more importantly), but four of those setbacks came by one point. Two of them happened because Blackfoot failed to convert on go-ahead two-point conversions in the fourth frame.
So if you look at Blackfoot’s record and feel tempted to discount its chances, resist the urge.
The Broncos employ a three-pronged offensive attack, which includes quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, running back Austin Ramirez and wide receiver Ja’Vonte King, a 6-foot-4 presence who presents real problems for defensive backs smaller than him — and most are.
Blackfoot wrapped up the regular season with a 31-6 win over Bonneville. Middleton finished its 42-20 victory over Columbia, but prior to that, the Vikings had dropped three straight. In those games, Middleton yielded 48 points a pop.
It’s Blackfoot’s second straight trip to the state event under head coach Jerrod Ackley, who led the team to a quarterfinal berth last year.
Bonneville vs. Pocatello // 8:15 p.m. Friday at Holt Arena // Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
Let’s make one thing clear: At 2-7, Bonneville is thrilled to be in the playoffs. It’s the Bees’ first trip in nine years.
“But I’ll tell you that to a kid on our team, we’re not content,” head coach Kevin Kempf said earlier this week. “There’s no celebrating today that we are in the playoffs. We are literally going to go to work and plan for Pocatello. We’re going to go down there and do our best to compete and win the football game.”
Bonneville will have its hands full. All season, Pocatello has looked like one of the best teams in Class 4A, with an offensive charge led by sophomore running back Ryken Echo Hawk. More importantly, the Thunder haven’t lost all month, entering on a four-game win streak.
The Bees haven’t been nearly as hot. They’ve lost each of their last two contests. But last season, Bonneville went winless. Now the program has two wins and a playoff berth. Kempf and Co. will try to parlay that into a playoff win.
Skyline vs. Lakeland // 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena // Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
Five seeds separate Skyline and Lakeland, but this might be one of the better first-round matchups.
Both the Grizzlies and Hawks will enter at 5-4 overall. Both have won two of their last three. The only difference, at least on the surface, might be that Lakeland didn’t win a share of its conference, while Skyline did.
The Grizzlies have come off better games, though. To be sure, Skyline earned a 14-12 victory over Shelley last week, but a couple turnovers hampered the Grizzlies, whose offense often stayed on the sideline while the Russets chewed clock with their methodical approach.
Aside from a regular-season-ending loss to Sandpoint, though, Lakeland has looked good of late. Before that setback, the Hawks recorded a 50-0 walloping of Timberlake and a 59-0 shellacking of Moscow.
Firth vs. Aberdeen // 6 p.m. Thursday Holt Arena // Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
For six weeks, Firth has looked like one of the best teams in Class 2A. From Sept. 3 to Oct. 15, the Cougars recorded six straight wins. Sandwiched around those were losses to two of the best teams in the state: West Side in Week 1 and North Fremont in Week 9.
That’s why it’s not quite accurate to say Firth will enter on a skid. Plus, that setback to North Fremont was a 22-21 result. The Cougars’ offensive approach uses shifty quarterback Gage Vasquez and running back Burton Park, plus receiver Alex Vasquez — all of whom also play defense.
For its parts, Aberdeen will enter on a losing streak. The Tigers have dropped each of their last three games, most recently a 48-20 loss to Bear Lake, whom Firth topped earlier this season.
West Jefferson vs. Melba // 7 p.m. Friday at Melba // Video on NFHS Network, audio on Idaho Sports
West Jefferson has been a little hard to figure this season. The Panthers have gone back and forth with results, posting an even 2-2 record across their final four contests. The losses came to North Fremont and Firth, two of the best teams in the classification. The wins came over Ririe and Salmon, two of the worst.
Melba has looked a little better of late. The Mustangs have won six of their last seven, including a 26-7 win over Grangeville to cap the regular season.
Watersprings vs. Castleford // 7 p.m. Friday at Castleford
This will be a tall task for Watersprings. The Warriors, who have struggled in a 2-6 season, will be going up one of the best teams in the state in Castleford, which takes a 7-1 record into the matchup.
The good news for the Warriors is that they ended the regular season on a positive note, a 48-38 win over Challis. The bad news is that their next task is taking down one of the best teams in 8-man this year.