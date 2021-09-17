Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Madison topped Bonneville 26-7 in the Bobcats' homecoming game Friday night to improve their season record to 3-1.
The Bobcats started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Crane in the front corner of the endzone with four minutes left in the first quarter. Madison then scored on the next possession ending with a 26-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Kieren Valora to wide receiver Easton Kirk.
After Valora ran the ball in late in the first half, Logan Crane finished off the Cats’ scoring with a leaping touchdown grab that he snagged before falling on his rear on the way down just in bounds.
“(Crane’s) just a really really good player,” Madison head coach Chandler Rhoades said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to try and get the ball to your really really good players and let them make really good plays. And that’s what he did.”
Though the offense played well in spurts, the Bobcat defense was the unit that dominated shutting out the Bees late and nabbing three interceptions. Zack Pena, Jeff Williams and Cameron Allen each came down with a pick.
“I just thought we were physical up front and our coverages were pretty tight, pretty solid for most of the night and our secondary guys made some good breaks on the ball(s) and caught them.”
The Bobcats outgained the Bees 296 to 218. Valora threw for 171 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 69 yards.
Will South caught six passes for 66 yards, Crane added four catches for 53 yards and Kirk added two catches for 35 yards. Ben Dredge carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards.
Madison is 2-0 against the two Idaho Falls area teams its played so far this season. They’ll have a chance to sweep the area when they play Skyline, Idaho Falls, and Thunder Ridge in the next month or so.
“It was a great win for our kids,” Rhoades said. “It was homecoming for us so we had a great crowd. The community was really involved. It was just a great day for Madison all around.”
Madison will play 4-1 Highland in Pocatello next week for the Cats' first district game of the year. Last season, Highland placed second in District 5-6 and beat Madison 30-14 in the teams' showdown in Bobcat stadium.