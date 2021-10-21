The final week of the regular season is here, which means it's time to break down playoff scenarios. In here, you'll find outlooks for Class 5A through 1A-D2. For information on Class 4A, click here.
How will the 5A District 5/6 conference race unfold?
If there’s one conference race to monitor on Friday, it will be 5A District 5/6. Two games will decide things: Rigby at Madison at Idaho Falls at Highland. Let’s break down each possible scenario.
Rigby beats Madison, Highland beats Idaho Falls
This is the most likely scenario. If this unfolds, the current standings will hold. The Trojans will win the conference outright, earn the top seed in the state playoffs and secure a first-round bye. Highland would finish second. Madison would finish third, earning the third and final playoff spot from the east region (i.e. the conference). Idaho Falls would miss the playoffs.
Rigby beats Madison, Idaho Falls beats Highland
In this scenario, Rigby would win the conference, but there would be a three-way tie for second. This is where the bracket’s one at-large bid comes into play. According to the IHSAA, the spot goes to the team with the best winning percentage that meets the following criteria:
1) 5A Idaho School
2) Non-Idaho schools with 9-12 enrollment of 1280 or higher (grades 9-12)
3) Non-Idaho schools with and enrollment of 960 or higher (grades 10-12)
Using that criteria, Highland would come in third. Madison would finish eighth, Idaho Falls ninth. The winner would be Lewiston.
Madison beats Rigby, Highland beats Idaho Falls
In this scenario, a three-way tie for first place would surface. The teams would share the conference title and all make the playoffs.
Madison beats Rigby, Idaho Falls beats Highland
This may be the most unlikely way for things to unfold, but if they do, Madison would win the conference and earn the East No. 1 seed, Rigby would come in second and earn the East No. 2 seed and Idaho Falls would sneak in as the East No. 3 seed. Highland would miss the playoffs.
Firth vs. North Fremont: A conference title on the line, but probably not a playoff berth
Make no mistake: There’s a lot on the line between Firth and North Fremont on Friday night. Winner gets the 2A District 6 crown, which comes with a first-round bye to the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament.
But the truth is that Friday’s winner won’t matter much outside of that. That’s because Firth (No. 2, 26.1 rating) and North Fremont (No. 3, 17.1 rating) hold such strong MaxPreps ratings, which is how the playoff seeds are determined. Both teams will get in no matter how Friday’s game turns out.
The more interesting team will be West Jefferson, whose fate will be on the fence, regardless of how its game against Salmon on Friday goes. Headed into this weekend, the Panthers have a -0.3 rating, good for No. 10 in MaxPreps, which would put them into the playoffs. But the team behind them, No. 11 Grangeville, has a rating of -9.0. So it’s likely safe to say West Jefferson will be in the 2A state playoffs.
Other playoff notes from around the area
Class 3A
Sugar-Salem has wrapped up the 3A District 6 crown, so the Diggers will be in the playoffs. South Fremont will play Teton on Friday, and the winner will secure the district’s second playoff bid.
Class 1A-D1
Butte County will play an important conference game against Grace on Friday, which will determine the conference winner, but neither team’s playoff hopes will be in danger. Both are in.
Class 1A-D2
The funny thing about the Class 1A-D2 is that there are no at-large bids, which means all but one of the 13 playoff spots have been clinched. District 6’s teams will be — in order — North Gem, Rockland and Watersprings. The Warriors will travel to Castleford to kick off their playoff run.