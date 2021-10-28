POCATELLO — Holt Arena is a spacious arena, certainly more so than the venues that teams like Firth and Aberdeen call home, so you tend to hear every reaction from the crowd, loud or quiet. The one that echoed from the Cougar fans when running back Sam Park coughed up a fumble signaled their worst nightmare: a costly turnover in this 2A playoff matchup.
“I cut back,” Park said, “another kid came from behind me and hit me.”
Firth never needed to worry after all. The Cougars recovered a Tiger fumble on the ensuing series. Then all Park did was atone for his mistake minutes earlier, plunging three yards into the end zone, setting up Firth’s 43-8 runaway win over Aberdeen Thursday evening.
“We just played Firth football,” head coach Jordan Bartlett said. “We just executed.”
Park’s third-quarter fumble might have been costly at the time, but not for long. Park totaled 12 carries for 75 yards and five scores, which helped the Cougars score 36 unanswered points, opening their playoff run with a bludgeoning. Once Park turned around and scored that touchdown, things were never close.
All told, Firth racked up 204 rushing yards, which is business as usual for these guys. Quarterback Gage Vasquez completed 7 of 13 passes for 77 yards, and he did more damage on the ground, where he carded seven carries for 62 yards.
In the second half, the only thing that could stop the Cougars were themselves and the clock. They scored on five of their seven drives, the only exceptions Park’s fumble and the end of the game. Four of the scores came on the ground from Park. One came from Vasquez, who lobbed a pass downfield to Austin Jacobsen, who completed a post pattern on the right side and took it 26 yards into the end zone.
Most of these Cougars play both ways, too, which is what makes their outing on defense even more stellar. Check out Aberdeen’s final numbers: 139 total yards. Just 3.5 yards per carry. Burton Park nabbed an interception in the fourth frame. Vasquez snared one in the third. So even deep in the fourth frame, Aberdeen didn’t dare pass. Quarterback Brody Beck attempted all of five passes all night.
Here is where what Bartlett calls the team’s “secret weapon” comes in. Defensive line coach Robby Valezuela, a former defensive lineman at Oregon and the Detroit Lions, is in his first season at Firth. The connection came courtesy of offensive line coach Shawn Blue, who also played at Oregon. Blue wanted to bring Valenzuela along for some lineman drills in the area. He connected with Bartlett. Now he’s a coach.
“He’s turned our D-line into something scary,” Bartlett said. “We were good last season. Now we’re terrifying.”
In the first half, Firth’s offense operated with the efficiency it usually does.
The Cougars’ first drive was of the five-play variety. It ended with a 25-yard touchdown burst from Sam Park, who darted through the Aberdeen secondary like a ping pong ball. Before five minutes of game time had passed, Firth took a 7-0 lead.
Aberdeen answered, though. On the Tigers’ ensuing series, they used solid blocking and smart running to drive all the way down the field, all the way down to the Cougars’ 5-yard line. There, quarterback Brody Beck dropped back and flung a parabola to Hiatt Beck, who fought through pass interference — declined — and came down with a touchdown pass.
Aberdeen tacked on a two-point conversion, good for an 8-7 lead.
The funny part is Firth could have responded immediately. Deep in his team’s own territory, Cougar running back Burton Park surged into the secondary and sprinted 62 yards for a score — only for a holding penalty to wipe it out. The drive stalled and Firth punted.
The good news for the Cougars, though, was their defense forced a stop. Their offense marched back onto the field not 10 minutes later.
The only problem was that Firth had less than two minutes, starting at its own 21, to score before halftime. For awhile it looked like the Cougars would have to head into intermission trailing. Instead, on a long third down, Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez heaved a long pass downfield, which floated for what felt like an eternity — until receiver Wyatt Nelson came down with it.
A couple plays later, Vasquez scrambled — he’s so fast that dashed is probably a better description — to the Aberdeen 1-yard line. One play later, Sam Park took a pitch into the end zone. Firth added a two-point conversion. Suddenly the Cougars had a 15-8 lead headed into halftime.
An hour later, it was a blowout.
For Firth, though, this is just step one. The Cougars may not say it in these terms, but they’re trying to make up for the way their title hunt ended last season — that shutout loss to West Side in Rexburg. Next week, after the bracket gets re-seeded, Firth will get the winner of Melba/West Jefferson or Declo, depending on how things shake out.
For now, that much is in the air. What’s more certain is that with this win, Firth will enter on a tear.
“This one just shows that the kids know there’s going to be adversity every game,” Bartlett said. “There’s not going to be a game we can just walk through in the playoffs. It’s the top 11 teams for a reason. It’s tournament time.”
FIRTH 43, ABERDEEN 8
Aberdeen 0 8 0 0 — 8
Firth 7 8 14 14 — 43
Scoring summary
First quarter
F — S. Park 25 rush (PAT good), 5:53
Second quarter
A — H. Beck 5 pass from B. Beck (2-pt good), 8:29
F — S. Park 1 rush (2-pt good), 0:03
Third quarter
F — S. Park 3 rush (PAT good), 3:59
F — S. Park 2 rush (PAT good), 0:47
Fourth quarter
F — Jacobsen 26 pass from Vasquez (PAT good), 10:20
F — S. Park 16 rush (PAT good), 7:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Aberdeen: B. Beck 13-46, Adamson 7-31, H. Beck 4-15, Elliott 6-21, Johnson 6-14. Firth: S. Park 12-75, B. Park 7-63, Vasquez 7-62, Barber 1-5, Jacobsen 1 (-1)
PASSING — Aberdeen: B. Beck 1-5-0 12, Johnson 0-1-0. Firth: Vasquez 7-13-1 77.
RECEIVING — Aberdeen: Taylor 1-2. Firth: B. Park 2-8, Jacobsen 1-16, Nelson 3-45, Jacobsen 1-8.