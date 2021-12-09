HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High Desert Conference Awards Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Butte County senior Boone Gamett celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Pirates' 42-12 state playoff win over Notus at Holt Arena. Paul Lambert/prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Note: Selections made by coaches.Overall Player of the Year: Boone Gamett TE/DE, Sr Butte CountyOffensive Player of the Year: Treyton Miller RB, Jr Butte County Defensive Player of the Year: Dallon Draper LB, Jr Grace1st Team OffenseQB: Tyler Wanstrom, Sr Butte CountyRB: Treyton Miller, Jr Butte CountyRB: Jaden Pitcher, Sr GraceRB: RJ Philps, Sr ChallisTE/WR: Boone Gamett, Sr Butte CountyTE/WR: Dallon Draper, Jr GraceOL: Porter Taylor, Sr Butte CountyOL: Kia Clegg, So GraceOL: Tui Schwenke, Sr Challis1st Team DefenseDL: Cory Gamett, Jr Butte CountyDL: Ethan Smith, Sr Butte CountyDL: Boone Gamett, Sr Butte CountyLB: Dallon Draper, Jr GraceLB: RJ Philps, Sr ChallisLB: Wyatt Cutler, So GraceDB: Rebel Beard, Jr Butte CountyDB: Tyler Wanstrom, Sr Butte CountyDB: Tytan Anderson, Jr Grace2nd Team OffenseQB: Tytan Anderson, Jr GraceRB: Wyatt Cutler, So GraceRB: Jaycen Farr, Fr ChallisTE/WR: Ethan Smith, Sr Butte County TE/WR: Avery Robles, Sr ChallisOL: Jonah Reynolds, Sr Butte CountyOL: Tatum Fowler, Sr GraceOL: Carson Parkinson, Sr Challis2nd Team DefenseDL: Tatum Fowler, Sr GraceDL: Kia Clegg, So GraceDL: Carson Parkinson, Sr ChallisLB: Braxton Gamett, So Butte CountyLB: Hoak Corgatelli, Jr ChallisDB: Braden Kimball, Fr GraceDB: Brennan Sorenson, So GraceDB: Cody Lloyd, Sr ChallisSpecial TeamsPunter: Rebel Beard, Jr Butte CountyKicker: Wyatt Cutler, So GraceHonorable MentionOL: KJ Williams, Jr Butte CountyOL: Drake Beason, So ChallisRB: Talon Gamett, Jr Butte CountyRB: Hoak Corgatelli, Jr ChallisRB: Braxton Gamett, So Butte CountyTE/WR: Koby Rindlisbaker, So GraceTE/WR: Cody Lloyd, Sr ChallisDL: Jaden Wanstrom, Jr Butte CountyLB: Treyton Miller, Jr Butte CountyDB: Ashten Smith, Sr ChallisDB: Lawson Moncur, Jr Butte County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Pantoja, Domingo and Jodene Smith, Branden Final version of Imagine IF plan released for review Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin, lockdowns and political pressure followed Missing Fruitland boy’s mother pleads — don't let his case go cold CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far The White Horse of Black Daisy Canyon survives alone for years in the rugged Lost River Valley Powell, Richard HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Dodson, longtime coach at Sugar-Salem, retires Appeals court cites bias, overturns cold-case murder verdict Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.