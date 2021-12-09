BC-NOT03.jpg
Butte County senior Boone Gamett celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Pirates' 42-12 state playoff win over Notus at Holt Arena.

 Paul Lambert/prsports@postregister.com

Note: Selections made by coaches.

Overall Player of the Year: Boone Gamett TE/DE, Sr Butte County

Offensive Player of the Year: Treyton Miller RB, Jr Butte County

Defensive Player of the Year: Dallon Draper LB, Jr Grace

1st Team Offense

QB: Tyler Wanstrom, Sr Butte County

RB: Treyton Miller, Jr Butte County

RB: Jaden Pitcher, Sr Grace

RB: RJ Philps, Sr Challis

TE/WR: Boone Gamett, Sr Butte County

TE/WR: Dallon Draper, Jr Grace

OL: Porter Taylor, Sr Butte County

OL: Kia Clegg, So Grace

OL: Tui Schwenke, Sr Challis

1st Team Defense

DL: Cory Gamett, Jr Butte County

DL: Ethan Smith, Sr Butte County

DL: Boone Gamett, Sr Butte County

LB: Dallon Draper, Jr Grace

LB: RJ Philps, Sr Challis

LB: Wyatt Cutler, So Grace

DB: Rebel Beard, Jr Butte County

DB: Tyler Wanstrom, Sr Butte County

DB: Tytan Anderson, Jr Grace

2nd Team Offense

QB: Tytan Anderson, Jr Grace

RB: Wyatt Cutler, So Grace

RB: Jaycen Farr, Fr Challis

TE/WR: Ethan Smith, Sr Butte County

TE/WR: Avery Robles, Sr Challis

OL: Jonah Reynolds, Sr Butte County

OL: Tatum Fowler, Sr Grace

OL: Carson Parkinson, Sr Challis

2nd Team Defense

DL: Tatum Fowler, Sr Grace

DL: Kia Clegg, So Grace

DL: Carson Parkinson, Sr Challis

LB: Braxton Gamett, So Butte County

LB: Hoak Corgatelli, Jr Challis

DB: Braden Kimball, Fr Grace

DB: Brennan Sorenson, So Grace

DB: Cody Lloyd, Sr Challis

Special Teams

Punter: Rebel Beard, Jr Butte County

Kicker: Wyatt Cutler, So Grace

Honorable Mention

OL: KJ Williams, Jr Butte County

OL: Drake Beason, So Challis

RB: Talon Gamett, Jr Butte County

RB: Hoak Corgatelli, Jr Challis

RB: Braxton Gamett, So Butte County

TE/WR: Koby Rindlisbaker, So Grace

TE/WR: Cody Lloyd, Sr Challis

DL: Jaden Wanstrom, Jr Butte County

LB: Treyton Miller, Jr Butte County

DB: Ashten Smith, Sr Challis

DB: Lawson Moncur, Jr Butte County

 

