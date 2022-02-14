Sorry, an error occurred.
Hillcrest football player Ian Ferguson signs his letter of intent to Montana Western.
Hillcrest’s Ian Ferguson had an interesting journey before recently signing his letter of intent to play football at Montana Western.
The former Watersprings 8-man player transferred to Hillcrest before junior season and found his niche as a two-way lineman.
It wasn’t until senior season that he even contemplated playing at the next level.
“I was happy to play a game I love,” he said. “I had lots of fun.”
But after reaching out to some college coaches, he found there might be a need for a 6-foot-2, 250-pound lineman.
The former baseball player spent most of his senior season playing on the Knights’ defensive line and that’s what Montana Western wanted. A visit to the campus sealed the deal.
“A year ago I would not have though this would happen,” he said.
Ferguson said he plans to study history and focus on special education. He also plans on learning about coaching.
“I’m excited to go on to this next chapter,” he said. “And be the first of my siblings to get a four-year college degree. I’m just looking forward to having fun the next four years.”
{span}Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000{/span}
