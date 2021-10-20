Two years have passed by now, but Josh Wells remembers the end well. His Shelley team had just completed a winless season, his first year at the helm of the program. The Russets were shut out three times across two months.
Wells’ job was to help Shelley return to prominence, return to winning seasons like the ones the Russets authored several years prior. His first year hardly went to plan.
Which is what makes this year’s Shelley team so remarkable. The Russets won each of their first five games of the season. They stumbled in their next two, but last week, they earned a double overtime win over Blackfoot, complete with a game-winning touchdown pass from Brecker Williams to Caden Johnson.
Ahead of the final week of the regular season, that helped arrange the 4A District 6 conference the way it looks now: Four teams at the top, all with 2-1 conference records. Shelley, Skyline, Blackfoot and Bonneville will all head into their regular-season finales with the same conference record.
And they’re playing each other.
On Friday, Bonneville will visit Blackfoot and Skyline will host Shelley. Those games will help sort out this logjam, but not all the way. By the end of the night, there will be a tie, one way or another. We included this in yesterday’s notebook, but if you missed that, here are the possible scenarios:
• If Bonneville and Shelley win, Bonneville will win the conference because it beat Shelley
• If Bonneville and Skyline win, Skyline will win the conference because it beat Bonneville
• If Blackfoot and Shelley win, Shelley will win the conference because it beat Blackfoot
• If Blackfoot and Skyline win, Blackfoot will win the conference because it beat Skyline
All of which makes things interesting for the Russets, who were hardly in this position when Wells took over.
“Us being able to win the High Country Conference is massive,” Wells said. “A year and a half later after coming off an 0-8 year and being the smallest school in 4A, to be able to win the conference that’s won four of the last five state titles — that’s a big deal for us. That’s a big thing for us. We want that.”
For these clubs, the conference championship might not be the biggest prize, but it does matter. That team will earn a top-five seed in the playoffs, which comes with the right to host games. All four team would prefer to stay on this side of the state than to travel west to the Boise area.
But we aren’t here to rehash the ways the conference could shake out. That much is relatively easy to decipher. What’s more interesting, and more complicated, is this: How will Friday’s games affect each team’s playoff outlook?
Here is where things get murky. The 4A playoff seeding is based entirely on MaxPreps rankings, a computer system that accounts for measurements like quality of wins and strength of schedule to rank each team in the classification.
In order, here is where each of these four teams stand in the MaxPreps rankings headed into Friday:
• Skyline (4-4) is No. 3, with a rating of 28.0
• Shelley (6-2) is No. 6, with a rating of 22.9
• Blackfoot (3-5) is No. 10, with a rating of 17.5
• Bonneville (2-6) is No. 15, with a rating of 4.1
The 4A playoff bracket allows District 6 two automatic berths, which means one team will earn a spot by winning the conference and one will earn a spot by finishing second.
After that, well, hang on. Across the state, five conference champions will earn the Nos. 1-5 seeds, which will be based on the MaxPreps rankings after Friday’s games. Then, 11 remaining qualifiers will get the Nos. 6-16 seeds, which — you guessed it — will be based on the end-of-season MaxPreps rankings.
Think about it like this: After Friday’s games, MaxPreps will rank its top 16 teams. Five will earn playoff bids by winning their conferences, so poof, they vanish from the rankings. Then all the other teams move up to fill those spots, which is where the remaining playoff spots come from.
When you visualize it like that, it becomes a little easier to understand. Same with the way District 6 teams fit into the equation. Since each team is already ranked inside the top 16, all stand a good chance of making the playoffs, regardless of the way Friday’s games unfold. The only outlier might be Bonneville, which will likely need to either beat Skyline or keep a loss within 14 points, which is — most believe — the threshold at which point differential begins to matter.
Long story short, that’s how a Bonneville team that kicked off the season with five straight losses could make the playoffs. The current No. 16 team, Moscow, has a rating of 1.6, which is almost three points lower than Bonneville’s. It seems unlikely that Moscow or Century (0.6) could leapfrog Bonneville, especially because the Bees are playing Skyline, which has such a strong rating.
The only way the bottom of these rankings could change in a significant way is if Century beats Pocatello, which is MaxPreps’ No. 1 4A team. Outside of that, it’s entirely possible that Skyline, Shelley, Blackfoot and Bonneville will find their ways into the playoffs.
In any case, the brackets will all come together on Sunday. Until then, strap in.