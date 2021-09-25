With the end of Week 5 of the high school football season, we bring you the results. Here is a rehash of Friday night's action.
South Fremont falls again, this time to Snake River
South Fremont’s football team dropped its second game in a row Friday, falling 31-21 to Snake River in St. Anthony.
The Cougars struggled in the first half on their way to a 23-7 halftime deficit.
“They got some momentum on us running the ball,” South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said. “They were running their trap really well. Our defensive line was just kind of getting up the field and then our linebackers were getting blocked. They did a good job of scouting us and had a good plan to attack our defense. We couldn’t get those stops. Then, all-of a sudden, they’d get us big over the top with big pass plays that kind of broke our back in that first half.”
Snake River quarterback 7/11 throwing the football for 214 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers rushed for 233 on 47 attempts.
South Fremont held Snake River to a field goal with seconds left in the half to take a bit of momentum into halftime.
In the second half, South Fremont held Snake River to only seven points and scored 14 of their own.
“We just still offensively were struggling to get any rhythm going,” Hill said. “We tried to change our tempo and go hurry up and we just couldn’t find a rhythm offensively all night.”
The Cougars scored with just under three minutes left in the game to cut the deficit to 10 but a failed two-point conversion made victory unlikely even if they recovered the onside kick. They didn’t recover the onside kick.
South Fremont’s 31 points came within four points of their lowest scoring output of the season. Peebles went 11/20 throwing the ball for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were able to get a good pass rush on us,” Hill said. “I think they kind of shook (Kaimen Peebles) a little bit early and they kind of got a few hits on him and got a couple of sacks. Kaimen got a little gun shy there. I thought their DBs did a good job of getting in the pocket of our receivers. He didn’t trust some of his reads to get open. And we probably weren’t getting open as much as we have been in the past—so we just struggled passing the ball.”
Running back Rylan Miller led the Cougars with 58 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Peebles added 49 rushing yards on 9 attempts. Preston Stoddard led Cougar receivers with four catches for 70 yards. Bryson Forbush caught two passes for 35 yards and Cooper Hurt caught one pass for 34 yards.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Madison can't slow Highland in 42-16 loss
At Pocatello, punter Ian Hershey caught the snap, took a few steps right and looked up. This is the moment that spoils the quaint dreams of high school football coaches: when punters decide to put the game in their hands.
They see open grass, a few yards to gain and the chance to be a hero. Then they get T-boned by a hard-hitting linebacker a few yards short of the marker. It is a ritual that has and will continue to fill blooper reels.
Then there’s Highland coach Gino Mariani, who stood on the sidelines screaming at Hershey to bolt.
“I’m yelling at him like, “Run! Run!,” Mariani said.
The Rams’ coach, now in his 21st season at Highland, trusts his punters in the same way he trusts his quarterback to execute a read option. There is no need to a pre-snap call for a fake punt. Mariani allows his punter to read to the defense in the moment. If the end is sealed well enough, start churnin’ those legs.
Hershey sprinted past the orange chains then got a bit greedy, cutting back into the open field for a 23-yard run that set up Highland for a touchdown in its 42-16 win over Madison. His coach wasn’t thrilled about hunting for excess yards, but at least he wasn’t stopped short.
That was perhaps the most exhilarating play of a game dominated by the Black and Red for 48 minutes.
Quarterback Jack Whitmer completed 15 of his 18 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 112 yards and pair of scores. The running back duo of Eli Parrish and Luke Sidwell tallied more than 75 combined yards.
And a defense that has, perhaps, the most dominant front in the Gem State, again played like wild dogs attacking the football as if it was a T-bone. The Rams racked up a half-dozen tackles for loss against a Madison team that threw the ball 34 times.
“This group has really bought into what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” Mariani said. “We’re running on all cylinders right now, but I don’t want to peak early. I want to stay making advances in what we’re doing.”
- Jordan Kaye/Idaho State Journal
SALMON 19, RIRIE 12: At Salmon, after back-to-back weeks of being shut out, Salmon found its footing and came out on top of a close game against the Bulldogs.
“The offensive line was dominant tonight,” head coach Ken Martens said.
Mason Semmler had one touchdown and Colter Bennett had two.
Salmon (2-2) will play North Fremont next week.
HORSESHOE BEND 50, WATERSPRINGS 30: At Watersprings, the Warriors trailed by two points at the half, but the Mustangs pulled away in the second.
Jrew Plocher lead Watersprings with three touchdowns and 184 yards rushing and also passed for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Plocher finished with 11 tackles and one interception.
Gabe Smith had 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Kaden Aldinger ran for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Watersprings (1-4) will play North Gem on Oct. 8.
Idaho Falls edges Pocatello to remain unbeaten
Idaho Falls' latest game didn't always go as planned. The result wasn't anything different, though.
Thanks to a late comeback, the Tigers topped Pocatello Friday night, 32-20. Idaho Falls moves to a perfect 5-0 to kick off the season.
Next week, the Tigers get their biggest test yet: Unbeaten Rigby.
Scores
Horseshoe Bend 50, Watersprings 30
Salmon 19, Ririe 12
Highland 42, Madison 16
Preston 27, Blackfoot 26
Snake River 31, South Fremont 21
Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 12
Idaho Falls 32, Pocatello 20
Shelley 21, Hillcrest 19
Skyline 33, Bonneville 0
American Falls 14, Teton 13
Rockland 68, Challis 30
North Fremont 34, West Jefferson 22