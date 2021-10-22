POCATELLO -- If there was worry surrounding Highland a week after the Rams lost by 23 to top-seeded Rigby, Highland coach Gino Mariani quelled that with one play.
Highland won the coin toss on Friday and, uncharacteristically, took the ball. On the first snap, quarterback Jack Whitmer aired out a bomb to senior receiver Raimon Barela for a 53-yard gain.
The Rams would score a few plays later. They would put up three touchdowns in the game’s first 18 minutes. And they would cruise to a 38-21 win over Idaho Falls.
The loss ended Idaho Falls season at 6-3 overall, but just 1-3 in conference, which wasn't enough for a playoff berth.
What Highland really did on Friday was solidify two assumptions. 1. Rigby is really good. 2. The Rams had a rough night last week. What blurred those assumptions came about an hour after Mariani left Holt Arena. In Rexburg, Madison pulled the 31-28 upset over Rigby.
The stunner put Rigby, Highland and Madison in a three-way tie for the 5A District 5-6 crown. But, when three teams are tied, the conference uses a 13-point system, Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell said.
Basically, a team’s points is determined by its point differential against the other two schools with the points stopping at 13. And, by that method, 5A District 5-6 shakes out exactly as one would think. 1. Rigby. 2. Highland. 3. Madison.
With that, Rigby earned a bye in the 5A State Tournament and Highland will host Skyview at Holt Arena next Friday in a first-round matchup.
All that means is the state tournament is setting up as a possible revenge tour for Highland. If the Rams beat Skyview, they’ll travel to Rocky Mountain for the quarterfinals, the same Rocky team that barely edged out Highland in a Week 0 thriller.
Then, if the Rams make it to the championship, the favorite be on the other sideline would be Rigby.
“If we face them again, I’d be happier than hell,” Mariani said with a smile, saying earlier: “I don’t think they’re (23) points better than we are. They were that night. They were a great team and we just didn’t come to play.”
That wasn’t the case against Idaho Falls.
One of the bright spots was sophomore running back Jackson Riddle, who hadn’t played a varsity snap until Friday. But because Kevin Dahlstrom and Lane Frasure were out with injuries, Mariani needed to make some personnel switches. The main benefactor was Riddle, a transfer from Utah who had been hurt most of the season but excelled in his time on JV.
In his first varsity start, Riddle had 13 carries for 77 yards and a six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter,
“His thing was just a matter of learning the offense, because it’s complicated at times,” Mariani said. “But he’s doing a great job and he runs well for us.”
The Rams ran the ball 38 times for 368 yards while holding the Tigers to just 257 total yards. It was a complete performance for a Highland team with its sight set on making noise in the postseason
“We have a great opportunity,” Mariani said. “We have a nice road to the championship if all things go well. But hosting the first round at home is a big one.”