The football regular-season is now in the books, so here’s a quick rehash of a few games Friday night, including what they mean for the playoffs.
Madison records three unanswered scores for 31-28 win over Rigby
Madison broke Rigby’s 23-game regular-season win streak Friday with a 31-28 win over the Trojans at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcat defense clinched the win with a strip sack with 19 seconds left.
Rigby might have lost, but the Trojans have earned the East No. 1 seed in the 5A state playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye. Rigby will play the winner of Capital and Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls/Lewiston, which will play a Kansas City tiebreaker Monday.
Madison will be the East No. 3 seed, visiting Meridian to kick off the playoffs.
“We just tried to play tough, tried to play physical and tried to keep guys in the box,” Madison coach Chandler Rhoades said. “We felt like if we could stop the run that would give us a great opportunity to have success. Any time you can stop the run — it doesn’t matter who it is — and make a team one dimensional, it really helps you out.”
Rigby registered the first three scores of the game, jumping out to a 21-0 lead, before Madison trimmed it to 21-14 with one score before halftime (Ben Dredge three-yard run) and one early in the third frame (five-yard pass from Dredge to Cameron Porter).
Rigby stretched it back to 28-14 thanks to a four-yard touchdown pass from Tiger Adolpho to Coleman Lords, but with two touchdowns (29-yard pass from Dredge to Logan Crane and a two-yard run from Dredge) and a field goal from Jeff Williams, the Bobcats took a three-point lead with 1:54 to play.
That’s when Rigby ran into a bit of trouble. On its ensuing series, Adolpho completed a long pass downfield to the Madison 5-yard line with around 20 seconds left, but the play was wiped out by a holding call.
“You’d hope the officials would understand the magnitude of just letting the kids play,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “Unless it’s something egregious, I could get it, but they didn’t, and they made a holding call on us.”
For the Trojans, part of the trouble is that they continue to play without starting linebacker Logan Fredericksen and starting cornerback Zxaeb Falevai, both of whom Gonzalez expects to miss the remainder of the season. Gonzalez did express optimism that Falevai could return in time for the state title game, should Rigby advance that far — “but we can’t worry about that,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve just got to worry about winning one football game.”
That helps us understand how Madison toppled Rigby, which hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2018. The Trojans were thin at defensive back, so Dredge trusted his receivers to win a few jump-ball passes. Madison receiver Logan Crane hauled in six passes for 125 yards and a score, while Porter pulled down seven catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.
To fortify the secondary, Rigby will try to get the most out of sophomore Reggie Groom, Coleman Lords (who plays primarily on offense) and sophomore Robby Boone.
“We’re going to have to figure out, in two weeks,” Gonzalez said, “the guy that can execute the best and play the majority of the downs for us in the playoff games.”
Dredge finished 16 of 26 for 226 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and ran for 107 yards on 26 carries.
Kieren Valora rushed for 33 yards on four carries. Logan Crane led the Bobcats with six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Porter caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state and they’re good, really well coached,” Rhoades said. “But, our kids showed a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency and they were able to get it done at home. They were tough they executed when they needed to.”
- Greg Woods and Koster Kennard
North Fremont captures district title with 22-21 win over FirthNorth Fremont completed a comeback in the fourth quarter to top Firth 22-21 and secure its fourth straight 2A District 6 title Friday night in Ashton.
The Huskies’ game-winning score came courtesy of quarterback Jordan Lenz, who led a three-pass, 90-yard, 30-second touchdown drive capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass over the middle to running back AJ Hill.
“Coach Hill dialed up some plays there down the stretch and our kids executed and got it done,” North Fremont head coach Ben Lenz said.
Jordan Lenz completed four of eight passes on the night for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
North Fremont rushed for 183 yards. Lenz led the team with eight carries for 71 yards, Carson Packer added 10 carries for 52 yards and Hill added 11 carries for 44 yards.
With the district win North Fremont clinches a bye in the first round of the playoffs. After beating Firth last year in the regular season, North Fremont lost to the Cougars in the second round of the playoffs in a hectic, snowy game.
“We’ve been playing really good football,” Ben Lenz said. “To do it the way we did it, the kids are excited and ready to go into the playoffs.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on methodical drives on their first possessions then both defenses locked down the other team.
“They were aggressive and they had good sized kids in the middle, good athleticism, good speed (that) made it tough to get anything going whether it was inside or out, they were real aggressive coming at us,” Ben Lenz said. “So it just kind of put us behind the eight ball a little bit.”
Firth scored again in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 14-8 lead at halftime.
The Cougars scored again early in the fourth quarter to give them a 21-8 lead.
North Fremont scored on back-to-back drives in the fourth where Firth’s defense and the time left on the clock forced the run-heavy team to rely on its pass game.
Jordan Lenz connected with wing Hank Richardson on a 25-yard pass to score the first touchdown moving the score to 21-16. Firth drove to inside the 15-yard line where North Fremont stopped them on fourth down.
“We were able to (complete) that long pass and capitalize on that pass for a touchdown,” Lenz said. “It just kept us in striking distance to where we could still pull this out.”
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Bonneville stumbles against Blackfoot in 31-6 loss, but both teams are playoff-boundLess than a day after his Bonneville club dropped a 31-6 decision to Blackfoot in each team’s regular-season finale Friday night, Bees coach Kevin Kempf was already back to work.
Not planning for next season. Not assessing what went wrong this year. No, Kempf and his assistant coaches were putting together a blueprint on how to beat Pocatello — the team Bonneville drew in the 4A state playoffs.
For the first time since 2012, the Bees have punched their ticket to the state tournament. Bonneville will be the No. 15 seed, visiting No. 2 Pocatello next week.
To be sure: Bonneville (2-7) is fired up to have a playoff spot.
“But I’ll tell you that to a kid on our team, we’re not content,” Kempf said. “There’s no celebrating today that we are in the playoffs. We are literally going to go to work and plan for Pocatello. We’re going to go down there and do our best to compete and win the football game.”
Blackfoot (4-5) is also returning to the 4A state playoffs, this time as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 Middleton. It’s the Broncos’ fourth straight trip, including their second straight under head coach Jerrod Ackley, who led the team to last season’s quarterfinals.
- Greg Woods/Post Register
Idaho Falls’ season comes to an end with 38-21 loss to HighlandIf there was worry surrounding Highland a week after the Rams lost by 23 to top-seeded Rigby, Highland coach Gino Mariani quelled that with one play in Friday’s matchup with Idaho Falls.
Highland won the coin toss on Friday and, uncharacteristically, took the ball. On the first snap, quarterback Jack Whitmer aired out a bomb to senior receiver Raimon Barela for a 53-yard gain.
The Rams would score a few plays later. They would put up three touchdowns in the game’s first 18 minutes. And they would cruise to a 38-21 win over Idaho Falls.
The loss ended Idaho Falls season at 6-3 overall, but just 1-3 in conference, which wasn’t enough for a playoff berth.
What Highland really did on Friday was solidify two assumptions. 1. Rigby is really good. 2. The Rams had a rough night last week. What blurred those assumptions came about an hour after Mariani left Holt Arena. In Rexburg, Madison pulled the 31-28 upset over Rigby.
The stunner put Rigby, Highland and Madison in a three-way tie for the 5A District 5-6 crown. But, when three teams are tied, the conference uses a 13-point system, Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell said.
Basically, a team’s points is determined by its point differential against the other two schools with the points stopping at 13. And, by that method, 5A District 5-6 shakes out exactly as one would think. 1. Rigby. 2. Highland. 3. Madison.
- Jordan Kaye/Idaho State Journal