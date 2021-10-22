REXBURG -- Madison broke Rigby’s 23-game regular-season win streak Friday with a 31-28 win over the Trojans at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcat defense clinched the win with a strip sack with 19 seconds left.
Friday's rivalry matchup was the final regular-season game and determined playoff seeding for the 5A District 5-6 teams.
Even with the loss, Rigby is the No. 1 seed out of the conference, with Highland coming at No. 2 and Madison at No. 3.
Rigby built a 21-point lead in the first half before quarterback Ben Dredge capped a long drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the half.
The Bobcats gained plenty of yards in most of the first half but couldn’t quite find the end zone.
“We felt like we could move the ball on them,” coach Chandler Rhoades said. “Once the nerves and the emotion of senior night settled down and our kids settled into the game we were able to execute pretty well in the second half.”
Madison (8-1) narrowed the gap to seven points before Rigby scored again. Then Dredge hit Cameron Porter for a 29-yard score. The Cats tied the game at 28-28 when Dredge went into the end zone head first. Dredge was slow to get up after the play.
After their defense held, Madison (6-3)drove into field goal range where Jeff Williams kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the game.
On the ensuing drive, it looked like Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho hit a receiver for a 50-yard pass inside the five, but the officials called the play back due to a penalty.
Plays later, Madison defensive lineman Sam Rasmussen sacked Adolpho knocking the ball out of his hands and Hayden Sorenson fell on the ball giving the Bobcats the ball back with 19 seconds left.
“We were just playing split safety coverage and trying not to give anything up deep,” Rhoades said. “And Sam Rasmussen, who’s one of our team captains and has been a leader for us all year, makes a heck of a play and causes a sack fumble and we jump on the ball. And game over.”
Rhoades said his team emphasizes forcing turnovers in every practice.
“We think it’s a really big part of the game and we’re always trying to win the turnover battle because we feel like if we’re plus-one in the turnover margin we give ourselves a really good shot at success,” Rhoades said. “And we’ve done a pretty good job at creating turnovers all year.”
Each of Madison’s last three games have come down to the fourth quarter.
“(It’s) just effort. Just pure, relentless effort and heart,” Rhoades said. “We were at home. It was senior night and they just played their hearts out. It was a beautiful thing to watch.”
Madison held Rigby to 58 rushing yards and held Adolpho to 16 yards on 14 carries.
“We just tried to play tough, tried to play physical and tried to keep guys in the box,” Rhoades said. “We felt like if we could stop the run that would give us a great opportunity to have success. Any time you can stop the run — it doesn’t matter who it is — and make a team one dimensional, it really helps you out.”
Dredge finished 16 of 26 for 226 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and ran for 107 yards on 26 carries.
Kieren Valora rushed for 33 yards on four carries. Logan Crane led the Bobcats with six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Porter caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to breaking Rigby’s win streak, Madison also beat the Trojans for the first time since Sept. 28, 2018 before Rigby’s recent run of success, including a state title two years ago and a championship game appearance last year.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state and they’re good, really well coached,” Rhoades said. “But, our kids showed a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency and they were able to get it done at home. They were tough they executed when they needed to.”
With Rigby, Highland and Madison all holding 3-1 records, they’ll all make the 5A playoffs due to a tiebreaker determined by point differential.