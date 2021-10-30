The first week of the football state tournament is officially in the past, so let's catch up on the results.
Madison's season ends with 48-27 loss to Meridian
Madison fell 48-27 to Meridian on the road in the first round of the 5A playoffs Friday eliminating the Bobcats from the playoffs.
The Cats scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback Ben Dredge took it in from five yards out. Then Meridian caught fire scoring three times in the first quarter.
Madison rallied to come within six points then the Bobcats and the Warriors traded scores twice with the Cats trailing by after each score.
Meridian pulled away in the fourth with two scores including a 39-yard touchdown from running back Marco Del Rio.
Madison’s offense gained 373 yards — only 17 less than Meridian — but the Bobcats two turnovers cost them dearly.
Running back Marco Del Rio and Kross Antonnacchi rushed for 212 combined on 25 carries. Del Rio gained yards 113 yards on nine carries and Cross gained 99 yards on 16 carries.
“They’re really physical at the point of attack,” Madison head coach Chandler Rhoades said. “They have two really good running backs and their quarterback’s pretty good. We just didn’t do a good job stopping the run and they’re a pretty physical team.”
Dredge completed 21 of 27 passes for 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 99 yards rushing on 24 attempts.
Logan Crane caught six passes for 102 yards, Cameron Porter caught six passes for 82 yards, Kieren Valora caught six passes for 47 yards and Will South caught three passes for 26 yards.
Madison will graduate 19 seniors from its 6-4 team that nabbed a share of the 5A district 5-6 title.
“I’m super proud of our seniors and their leadership and their ability to play this season the way they did and really turn around their careers and leave a positive impact on the program we’re building here,” Rhoades said. “They really laid the groundwork with their work ethic and leadership for building at Madison. I couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished this year.”
Rhoades feels proud of the work his players put in, in his first year at Madison.
“This is where we want to be,” Rhoades said. “We want to be competing for Championships within our league and within the state. And we did that this year. In order for us to get to the next step we just have to continue to work and continue to get better each and every day.”
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Blackfoot blows out Middleton en route to 4A quarterfinals
For much of the season, Blackfoot looked like a better team than its sub-.500 record might indicate.
The Broncos proved it Friday night, routing Middleton 52-24, good for a spot in next week's 4A quarterfinals.
Receiver Deegan hale hauled in three touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions, quarterback Jaxon Grimmett totaled 407 passing yards and receiver Ja'Vonte King posted 10 receptions for 197 yards.
Next week, No. 5 Blackfoot faces No. 13 Nampa.
Shelley tops Preston, advances in 4A tournament
Some say it's tough to beat the same team more than once in one season.
Shelley had no trouble doing so, beating Preston 36-13 Friday night in the first round of the 4A playoffs, the Russets' second win over the Indians this year alone.
The win gets the Russets a spot in next week's 4A quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded Sandpoint.
West Jefferson's season comes to end with 18-12 loss to Melba
West Jefferson's season is over.
The Panthers fell to Melba Friday night, 18-12, in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
The Mustangs recorded three interceptions of the Panthers, who end the season at 5-4 overall.
South Fremont clips Kellogg, moves on in 2A playoffs
South Fremont’s football team beat Kellogg 35-30 at Madison High School Friday to advance to the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Each team scored on its first possession with Kellogg scoring a two-point conversion to take 8-7 lead.
The Cougar defense stopped Kellogg on their second possession.
“I thought our defense came up with big stops when we needed them,” Hill said. “We got a stop on their second possession. Then we went down and scored and got the lead. We had the lead the whole way after that. I think that was huge.”
Quarterback Kaimen Peebles then capped two drives with rushing scores to give South Fremont a 21-8 lead.
Kellogg scored later in the second, but South Fremont answered to take a 28-16 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats made a run in the second half to cut the Cougar lead to five. Kellogg took possession of the ball with four minutes left on the clock. A sack by Mason Siddoway followed by a swarming sack by the South Fremont defense including Jake and Rylan Miller on 4th and 13 with 2:34 left in the game sealed the game for the Cougars.
“We’d been trying to get a lot of pressure off the edge all night,” Hill said. “We thought that was kind of our advantage, we could pressure (their quarterback) and come off the outside. And we did. I think Jake Miller got there and Rylan Miller and Mason Siddoway. They all kind of collapsed the pocket there. Their quarterback was a stud. He was scrambling around all day making guys miss, but we got pretty good angles on him that time and we were able to make a play when we needed to.”
South Fremont rushed for 187 yards on 39 carries led by maybe the best outing of the season from South Fremont’s offensive line.
“They were awesome,” Hill said. “(We) ran the ball probably better than we ever have in that first half. We pounded it and made them bring guys into the box. That opened up our pass game.”
Peebles threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 15 passing. He showed his mobility in the pocket avoiding several potential sacks.
“We want to get him out of the middle and try to get him on the edge to help him in protection … ,” Hill said. “I thought he was really tough in the pocket. He extended some plays and made some things happen for us today. I thought he ran the ball hard. He had the best game he’s had all year. It’s good to see.”
If Snake River wins their game against McCall-Donnelly Saturday afternoon South Fremont will face Homedale in the next round of the playoffs. Last season Homedale eliminated the Cougars 48-24 in the state semifinals before falling in the state final.
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Watersprings endures season-ending loss to Castleford
Watersprings' season ended with a 70-0 loss to Castleford Friday night in the first round of the 1A-DII playoffs.
The Warriors went 2-7 this season.