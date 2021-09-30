Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Ahead of Week 6 of the high school football season — the first in October! — here is a sampling of the more interesting matchups and storylines to follow.
Idaho Falls vs. Rigby
If there’s one game to make it out to this weekend, make it this one, a top-five matchup in Class 5A. The No. 5 Tigers will visit the No. 1 Trojans, both of whom carry unbeaten records into the game.
Idaho Falls hasn’t always been 5A which means it hasn’t always gotten the opportunity, but the Tigers haven’t toppled the Trojans since 2013, which is also the same year Idaho Falls was ranked in the state media poll for the last time. In short, the Tigers finally feel capable of dethroning the perennial powerhouse Trojans.
Doing so represents a monumental challenge. It isn’t just that Rigby is also 5-0, not even that its quarterback is Weber State commit Tiger Adolpho. It’s that the Trojans have blown the doors off all but one of their opponents this season, cruising to blowout win after blowout win.
Whether they can notch one against Idaho Falls will be the question of the week.
Can Skyline beat a top-tier team?
Maybe the most interesting part about this Skyline season — outside of the uncharacteristic 2-3 season the Grizzlies have recorded so far — has been who the team has beaten and who it hasn’t.
The Grizzlies have secured wins over two of the weaker teams in District 6, Thunder Ridge and Bonneville, but against stiffer competition, they’ve struggled. Last month, Skyline dropped a two-score decision to Rigby. The following week, the Grizzlies couldn’t get their offense off the ground in a 17-13 setback to Blackfoot.
This week, though, Skyline gets a road date with 3-2 Madison. For the Grizzlies, it’s a chance to prove they can beat the best in the area. If they make good on the opportunity, perhaps they can get back to their winning ways, get back to Skyline.
Can Sugar-Salem get over the .500 mark?
For the first two weeks of the season, it seemed like lightning had struck twice in Sugar City. Sugar-Salem dropped its season-opener — then lost again, this time to Shelley. Quite the strange start for the 3A powerhouse.
Well, the Diggers are starting to look more like the Diggers the area knows them as. Since that second loss, Sugar-Salem has rebounded with victories over Star Valley (WY) and Marsh Valley. This week, the Diggers get 4-1 Preston.
If Sugar-Salem can win that one, things might start to feel normal again around the team in blue and white.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.